After two years of searching: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally found the villa of their dreams

It certainly isn’t the most expensive home in California, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck paid $60 million for their new home. It was only after two years of searching that they found their new villa.

Jennifer Lopez (53) and Ben Affleck (50) therefore strove for perfection in terms of real estate. They had a lot of time in the beginning, but now the situation has started getting critical. Soon after all the documents were officially in order, all the removal vans were spotted in the driveway of the villa. The residence in Beverly Hills, in one of the most expensive neighborhoods, proved to be a real bargain as the asking price was $75 million. So the couple got $15 million of the asking price. It is notable that the villa had hit the market only a few years earlier, when no less than $135 million was being asked for it. It is not known why the price has come down so much now.

The celebrity couple’s new abode has no less than 12 bedrooms, double the number of bathrooms and remarkably also has 15 fireplaces. The domain covers 45,000 m², and includes a home cinema, private fitness area and even a hair and nail salon and a boxing ring. Double fencing ensures that prying eyes are kept at a good distance. Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently bought the most expensive house in California for $200 million.