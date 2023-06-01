After two years of searching: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck paid $60 million for new love nest

celebritiesIt took some time, but Jennifer Lopez (53) and Ben Affleck (50) have finally found their dream home. This famous couple was looking for a new love nest for almost two years. Now that the deal is officially done, both don’t let any grass grow on it. On Wednesday, moving vans were already seen in the driveway of the villa.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck paid a grand total of $60 million in cash (!) for their love nest located in luxurious Beverly Hills. A bargain, since the home was for sale for $75 million. A few years ago i.e. in 2018 also the villa was for sale. At the time, the estimated price was pegged at $135 million.

15 fireplace

In exchange for their money, Jennifer and Ben get a house with at least 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces. According to ‘TMZ’, the not so modest space is about 46,000 square meters. The domain also has wellness facilities including a cinema, hair and nail salon, and a boxing ring.

Couples can also enjoy complete privacy. The existing security personnel can spend the night in a separate annexe. And the sweeper also has his own room. To avoid prying eyes, two more fences were erected around the domain. Both can also use two different inputs.

The fact that the two lovers can’t wait to leave is also evident from some of the photographs. Aerial photographs show this move is already underway. The driveway is full of moving boxes, paintings, carpets, and other items. According to sources, the entire deal was also finalized in less than a week.

