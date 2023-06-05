After withdrawing from Bakhmoet, Wagner boss doesn’t know if mercenaries will stay in Ukraine: “If we’re led by clowns, we won’t participate”

Wagner’s mercenaries will only continue to fight at the front in Ukraine if they have autonomy and no longer have to cooperate with “Russian clowns”. That’s what CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin said, who has recently become a critic of Vladimir Putin and the Russian military.

Prigozhin celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday not in the best of circumstances. At a training camp for Wagner mercenaries, he addressed Russian journalists and confirmed that his mercenaries were to release Bach on 5 June. He said that after that he would hand over the city to the Russian army.

According to Prigozhin, it is not yet certain whether his troops will still be active in Ukraine. He said, “If the entire line of command has failed 100 percent and will be led only by clowns who turn people into flesh, then we are not going to participate in this.”

Prigozhin said that his men would rest for at least a month. “It’s been a tough year. Then we’ll see what we do.”

In recent months, the Wagner boss has become more critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government, and his country’s military command. It has repeatedly threatened to completely withdraw its troops and has complained about minimal support from Russia.