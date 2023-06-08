Afternoon Stars: Good Sex, Moderate Intrigue – Lagarde

, , Today , reading time 2 minutes , 93 Scene , gather

© September Movie

Margaret Qualley plays a desperate reporter in Nicaragua who pays to be wooed by a shady Britain in this slow, fuzzy thriller.

French director Claire Denis (Nanette and Bonnie, beau travel, white material) rightly has a huge number of fans and in recent years has spread beyond the French-speaking region, as in the specialized sci-fi thriller high life Since 2018 with Robert Pattinson. stars in the afternoon However, there is one less film.

Qualley is excellent as always – he played the hitchhiker before once upon a time in hollywoodwas featured in Maid And the leftovers And this Kenzo commercial from director Spike Jonze was pretty memorable, too. As penniless freelance journalist (and part-time alcoholic) Trish is all tics and weird mannerisms, the rather tragic character gives Trish a sharp, engaging and interesting edge. She is living in Nicaragua on the eve of elections that are very tense, including in neighboring Costa Rica. Trish’s passport has been confiscated amid the commotion by a police officer who is sexually assaulting her, and she does not have the dollars to buy a plane ticket to the United States, where she comes from. His hopeless situation becomes a little clearer when Daniel (who is married to Alwyn) Favorite) at a hotel bar and offers to have sex with her, which she desperately needs.

© September Movie

That’s a somewhat obscure Brit who does something even more obscure to an oil company that, according to Daniel, is less bad than other oil companies. So exactly what he does remains unknown, but it soon becomes clear to Trish during the intense relationship she and Daniel experience that the police and intelligence services are more interested in him than average. For over two hours we see the two of them having some very exciting, sweet and aesthetic sex – lots of nudity. Beyond that, there’s the misery of a destitute country that still gives the impression of being a half-dictatorship and an outright police state, although Dennis doesn’t go into much detail about the circumstances.

© September Movie

When the officers chase Daniel and Trish, they try to flee the border together. In the end, their tempestuous love proves too hard to handle under the pressure and we end up with a sad ending. It’s to Margaret Qualley’s credit that you’re still paying attention, as Daniel and the narrator quickly lose interest in the blandness and obscurity of the story. Kweli to be back in at least two films soon FavoriteDirector Yorgos Lanthimos and we are looking forward to it.

Stars At Noon In Cinemas From Thursday, June 8, 2023