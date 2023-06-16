Agents get into car with weapons drawn after hit and run and chase: “overzealous” (Wevelgem)

A 58-year-old man in Wevelgem has been banned from driving for two months and fined 1,600 euros for a night-time accident. Police later saw him fleeing in another car. After a brief chase, officers approached the car with guns drawn. “overzealous”, according to lawyer Thomas Vandemeulebroeck.

On April 26 last year, KD was driving on the raised shoulder near a bus stop at around 2.30 am. During this his car got damaged. Traces of oil for 30 meters led the police to their car. The prosecutor said, “Upon arrival, however, the police saw him getting into another car which had come to pick him up.”

“The police gave chase and the car pulled up a little further in the driveway. The defendant claims that he never saw the flashing police lights, but given the time of night, this is not very believable. 1.68 Promil came out in D.’s blood.

His counsel did not dispute those facts. “But the Public Prosecution Service leaves some things out here,” said Master Vandemeulebroucke. “The atmosphere between my client and the police was – to put it mildly – ​​not a good one that evening. They approached him with their weapons and a stick was also taken out. The report prepared later must have been influenced by that environment.

The man was previously convicted of drug intoxication and hit-and-run.