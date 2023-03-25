Aggression and support for the lover, Shakira’s relationship with Gerard Piqué’s mother is exposed by the Spanish press

If Shakira’s fans thought that only Gerard Piqué was the great villain of the story involving the couple’s separation, it’s because they still haven’t heard about the participation of her ex-mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabeu.

According to Spanish columnist Laura Fa, the player’s mother not only helped her son to betray the singer, but would also have lent one of her houses so that he could meet in secret with Clara Chía.

– When the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía began, they took refuge in a house that Piqué’s parents have in Cabrils, Spain. As Shakira cried on her mother-in-law’s shoulder, she was an accomplice in hiding this new relationship. This made Shakira very bad, stated.



But it doesn’t stop there, according to the portal. El Popular, sources would have reported that the relationship between the two was on a total war footing, and that Montserrat would have even slapped the face of the muse during an argument. Tense, right?

Watch a snapshot of an alleged discussion between the two:





– Someone close to the Piqué-Mebarak family, who frequented their house, would have said that they had already witnessed a serious argument in which Montserrat Bernabéu punched Shakira in the face in front of Gerard and their children.



Another who would be involved in the plot to separate the couple would be Riqui Puig, a personal friend and former teammate of the athlete who was also responsible for introducing him to the student, who is a friend of his girlfriend.

The diva discovered everything after hiring a private detective to raise the story before she filed for divorce.