AGON by AOC and Red Bull continue their collaboration during this 2023

AGON by AOC, one of the world’s leading brands of gaming monitors and computer accessories, along with Red Bull, team up again in 2023 to take the world of esports by storm. This collaboration began in 2019 and has been an ongoing success ever since, with both brands set to bring even more excitement and action to the gaming community around the world.

Last year, this collaboration sponsored 519 events in 23 countries, providing 580 AGON by AOC gaming monitors to esports arenas around the world. Red Bull esports events in 2022 drew more than 100,000 viewers live and online. The broadcasts generated 14.7 million views, with a total of 432 million minutes watched.

All these events will have competitive monitors from AOC’s gaming, AGON and AGON PRO ranges, which will allow the best possible performance for the participants. The AGON PRO series is the highest range of monitors from AGON by AOC, aimed at competitors and esports enthusiasts. These high-end gaming monitors have been designed in collaboration with professional esports organizations, such as the prestigious G2 Esports team, to offer the best gaming experience. With refresh rates of up to 360Hz, blazing-fast response times of just 0.5ms, and low input input, these monitors are built to compete.

In 2022, among others, these have been the three esports tournaments sponsored by Red Bull and AGON by AOC that obtained a large audience:

Red Bull Campus Clutch: This world Valorant tournament is exclusively for university students and, in 2022, it was held in 50 countries and 300 universities. The best teams from 400 events qualified for the World Final from December 13 to 16, 2022 that took place at the Pacaembu stadium in São Paulo (Brazil), where the Northwood team from the United States competed against the Canadian team 07 and won the Campus Clutch title and the prize of 20,000 euros.

Red Bull Flick: a 2 vs 2 global CS:GO tournament series that pitted amateur duos against other amateurs or guest duos, competing on custom maps featuring the "Hold the Spot" game mode. The best teams from 13 countries advanced to the World Finals in Copenhagen, Denmark on November 19 and 20, 2022. In the Grand Final, one of the fan duos, Alec "Puteli" Koivanen and Juho "8Juho8" Kankaanpää from Finnish team KUUsamo.gg became the 2022 Red Bull Flick Invitational champions and winners of the €20,000 prize.

Red Bull Solo Q: Held in 18 countries, this amateur League of Legends 1 vs 1 tournament took place in the 2022 World Finals, between October 14-16, 2022 in Manhattan, New York, with Ahilleas "SneakyLemon" Natsis as the winner. This year's 'Solo Q' qualifiers are in progress, and the finals will take place in London during the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) on May 19, 2023, where participants will be able to watch the MSI tournament live in addition to compete in their own battles.

“At AGON by AOC we are delighted to continue our relationship with Red Bull esports, a collaboration that has thrived since 2019. Our mutual commitment to push the boundaries of competition has allowed us to create unforgettable experiences for both competitors and fans. We are proud to continue supporting these prestigious events with the state-of-the-art technologies we use in our gaming monitors.” Anna StefanczykAOC Global Marketing Lead.

Dear FGC! This one is for you! RED BULL KUMITE IS BACK! Stay tuned, as we’re going to announce all players in the next couple of weeks – first one today 6pm CEST! More Information here: https://t.co/70dRcPuJ0U In partnership with @AOC_Gaming & @ASTROGaming! pic.twitter.com/DTE7yLG9Rd —Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) April 22, 2021

And now the excitement continues with upcoming tournaments in 2023, including:

Red Bull Flick 2023 Finland x AGON by AOC – 22 April 2023 (Saturday)

Red Bull Solo Q Denmark x AGON by AOC – 29 April 2023 (Saturday)

Red Bull Solo Q Argentina x AGON by AOC – May 6, 2023 (Saturday)

In addition, Red Bull and AGON by AOC continue to support Red Bull Kumiteone of the most prestigious fighting game events.

With this lineup of events and high-end gaming monitors, the collaboration between Red Bull and AGON by AOC will bring even more excitement and excitement to the world of competitive sports in 2023. Stay tuned for news and get ready to bring the experience gaming to the next level.