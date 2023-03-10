AGON by AOC presents the first official monitor for the League of Legends video game

AGON by AOC partnered with Riot Games to introduce the first monitor inspired by League of Legends and its iconic Hextech technology. The AGON PRO AG275QXL – AGON League of Legends Edition features a unique design and special features built specifically for the MOBA experience.

Unique features that create the perfect experience for League of Legends fans

League of Legends is the most popular PC game in the world, with millions of simultaneous players in high-level competitions. AGON by AOC designed the first monitor specifically designed to create a better Rift experience and bring it into the homes of all gamers around the world, with unique features such as lighting reactive to in-game actions. LOL players will immediately notice the distinctive style of the AG275QXL, thanks to its impressive Hextech-inspired design, which combines the world of magic and technology.

“We are very happy to have worked in collaboration with Riot Games and to have the opportunity to combine our experience in monitor technology with the magic of League of Legends, by offering an exciting product for fans of this game,” he stated. Stefan Sommer, Head of Global Marketing at AOC.

The AG275QXL provides features such as League of Legends mode, LoL QuickSwitch, exclusive power on/off sounds, Light FX Sync, and LoL Signature OSD layout.

The monitor is themed exclusively around the critically acclaimed video game: the casing and stand are embellished with elements of the iconic Hextech design found throughout the League of Legends universe. The monitor lights up thanks to special light effects that are synchronized with the action of the game. LoL exclusive mode ensures a crystal clear view of Summoner’s Rift. Players will be fully immersed in the game with their own League of Legends monitor.

A monitor equipped with great “upgrades” and special “runes”

Intended to provide consistent, next-generation performance for both casual gamers and those who want to become e-sports professionals, the AG275QXL’s 27″ IPS display features Quad-HD resolution and a high refresh rate. 170Hz frame rate for smoother visuals, even in the most unusual team battles.

To eliminate stuttering and tearing, the AG275QXL supports Adaptive Sync technology with FreeSync Premium and a flawless 1ms GtG response time to ensure flawless results. Thanks to VESA DisplayHDR 400, Shadow Control and Flicker-Free mode, gamers can enjoy long gaming sessions and a razor-sharp image when their favorite champions charge into battle.

AGON by AOC works to develop the right equipment for players to reach their maximum performance and help them overcome different challenges. The revolutionary AGON PRO AG275QXL – League of Legends Edition is now available in the Argentine market.