Aguas Andinas comes to Minecraft: launches its “Resilient City”

Through a statement, the Chilean sanitary services company Andean Waters announced the release ofResilient City”, a new virtual experience on a server Minecraft. Carried out within the framework of the water day, celebrated on March 22, it seeks to raise awareness about the water problems that currently affect the world and, specifically, the Metropolitan Region.

The intention of reaching the famous Mojang Studios video game is to involve and educate people about the mega-drought, being able to learn about the infrastructure works that have made it possible to face the effects of climate change without impacting the supply of drinking water.

“At Aguas Andinas we are aware that facing drought and the effects of climate change is everyone’s task. That is why we want to connect with different generations, especially the youngest, to amplify that message and make them become agents of change, since the climate emergency warrants it.”, pointed out the Manager of Communication and Corporate Affairs of Aguas Andinas, Claudia Contreras.

A trip through different stations of Santiago

This new city takes players on a train trip through different stations in the city, where thousands of players will learn about the work that the company has done, touring the “El Yeso” reservoir, the Pirque Megaponds, the production plant of drinking water Las Vizcachas, the corporate building of Aguas Andinas and the Biofactory, among others, in addition to having Minecraft mechanisms and memes hidden in various corners of the map.

On their trip, they will discover that Santiago has been experiencing extreme drought for more than 14 years, the most serious on record. To face this water shortage, the environmental services company has redoubled its efforts to provide a safe supply of drinking water and have a more resilient city in the face of climatic events.

Through large investment works, the company has managed to increase the autonomy of the service, reaching 37 hours to be able to face turbidity scenarios, in addition to ensuring the supply of drinking water in periods of maximum demand.

To enter the “Resilient City of Aguas Andinas”, you must enter your Minecraft account, and then add in the IP server field minecraft.aguasandinas.cl and 19132 in the port.