Aguas Andinas launches a Minecraft server to raise awareness about the drought among the new generations

Share





Through the video game, the company seeks to involve and educate children and young people regarding water care.



Seeking to raise awareness about the water problems that currently affect the world and, specifically, the Metropolitan Region, the main environmental services company in the country launched the “Resilient City of Aguas Andinas” on a minecraft server. All, in order to involve and educate people about the mega-drought and so that they can learn about the infrastructure works that have made it possible to face the effects of climate change without impacts on the supply of drinking water.

This virtual experience takes users on a train ride through different stations in the city, where thousands of players will learn about the work the company has done, touring the “El Yeso” reservoir, the Pirque Megaponds, the Las Vizcachas drinking water production plant, the Aguas Andinas corporate building and the Biofactory, among others, in addition to having Minecraft mechanisms and memes hidden in various corners of the map.

“At Aguas Andinas we are aware that facing drought and the effects of climate change is everyone’s task. That’s why we want to connect with different generations, especially the younger ones, to amplify that message and make them become agents of changebecause the climate emergency warrants it”said the Manager of Communication and Corporate Affairs of Aguas Andinas, Claudia Contreras.

Santiago has been experiencing extreme drought for more than 14 years, the most serious on record. To face this water shortage, the environmental services company has redoubled its efforts to deliver a safe supply of drinking water and have a more resilient city in the face of climatic events. Through large investment works, the company has managed to increase the autonomy of the service, reaching 37 hours to be able to face turbidity scenarios, in addition to ensuring the supply of drinking water in periods of maximum demand.

How to play on this server?

In order to know the “Resilient City of Aguas Andinas”log in to your Minecraft account, add the server by typing “minecraft.aguasandinas.cl” where it says IP address and you will be in the world.

Aguas Andina invites players to be part of this community and Join the fight against water scarcity.