Agustín de GH announced two esports and social inclusion projects

We had the opportunity to speak with Agustín from Gran Hermano about his projects in the world of gaming.

CodeEsports was present at the Gamergy Argentina 2023, where we were able to be in contact with various gaming and streaming personalities. A new face of the industry is Augustine Guardiswho after his participation in Big Brother became involved in the atmosphere and gave us an interview on Sunday, the third day of the event.

Below is the full interview.

Esports Code: -How are you?

Agustín: -I am happy to be in the Gamergy with all the people and enjoying what the gamer world and esports are.

–You talked about an esports project inside the Big Brother house. What do you plan to do besides streaming? Do you have a project with a club?

-Yes of course. I am as a content creator for Leviathan. In addition, we are with two very large projects at a social level.

One is at a competitive level, tournaments. They will already know it, but he is a talent scout at the national level. The other is at the informative level and at the educational level to work with boys and girls from all over the country. I’m very happy.

-Anything you can tell us about these ideas?

-In the talent scout we are going to hold tournaments throughout the country so that all the kids from all the neighborhoods, provinces, municipalities and communes can participate, exploit their hand/eye talent. We are also going to look for other types of talent that are not only at the sports level but at the editing, programming, marketing, advertising level… There are many young talents here that we really have to take advantage of.

Agustín showed his passion for esports since he was at the GH house. On one occasion, he explained that for him “esports are inclusion.” And, previously, he had already been related to the world of gaming within Big Brother, such as when he said that he played Valorant or when Coscu went out to bank him on networks.