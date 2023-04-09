AI Creates Hannah Montana-Inspired Resort | Curiosities

Have you ever imagined staying at a resort inspired by hannah montana? Artificial Intelligence has already solved this question! A viral video on TikTok brings an arsenal of images produced from the series starring Miley Cyrus, including a lobby, pool and spa area.

The video released by the @aipresence account on the social network has already accumulated 3.6 million views. “Would you guys go there? Vacationing at a Hannah Montana-inspired resort sounds so fun” reads the description, accompanied by the soundtrack “The Best of Both Worlds“.

The images were created by AI from references of the North American series broadcast from 2006 to 2011, by disney channel. In the plot, Miley Cyrus lives a high school girl who hides the secret of being the pop star Hannah Montana and, for that, she leads a double life, with a blonde wig and everything.

Check out some environments below!