AI Creates Hannah Montana-Inspired Resort | Curiosities

Have you ever imagined staying at a resort inspired by hannah montana? Artificial Intelligence has already solved this question! A viral video on TikTok brings an arsenal of images produced from the series starring Miley Cyrus, including a lobby, pool and spa area.

The video released by the @aipresence account on the social network has already accumulated 3.6 million views. “Would you guys go there? Vacationing at a Hannah Montana-inspired resort sounds so fun” reads the description, accompanied by the soundtrack “The Best of Both Worlds“.

The images were created by AI from references of the North American series broadcast from 2006 to 2011, by disney channel. In the plot, Miley Cyrus lives a high school girl who hides the secret of being the pop star Hannah Montana and, for that, she leads a double life, with a blonde wig and everything.

Check out some environments below!

1 of 10 Map of the resort inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback

2 of 10 Hannah Montana-inspired resort lobby — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback

3 of 10 Hannah Montana-inspired resort hallway — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback
4 out of 10 Intimate studio Music Mania from the resort inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback
5 out of 10 The resort’s Magic Spa inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback
6 of 10 Cyrus Club overlooking the beach at the resort inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback
7 out of 10 Restaurant overlooking the sea at the resort inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback
8 out of 10 Lounge Paraíso Pop Star, in front of the pool, at the resort inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Reproduction
9 out of 10 Family room with two double beds and a view of the resort inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback
10 of 10 Basic family room with a double bed and a single bed from the resort inspired by Hannah Montana — Photo: aipresence / TikTok / Playback

The images were created by artificial intelligence from the series starring Miley Cyrus

