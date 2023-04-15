AI-generated cover of Rihanna singing Beyoncé goes viral, sparks music industry debate | Music

An AI-generated cover of Beyoncé’s latest hit “Cuff It” featuring Rihanna’s vocals is going viral on the web. Despite the positive backlash among netizens, who seem to have enjoyed hearing the music industry’s newest mom sing the Queen B single, lawyers say such “covers” could open up new legal problems for the music industry.

It all started this Thursday (13th), when a Twitter account named Rihanna Facts shared a snippet of the cover, claiming it was generated by the AI ​​chatbot, ChatGPT. The tweet already exceeds five million views and generated many reactions on the web, including celebrities.

Rihanna’s purported cover of “Cuff It” isn’t the only AI creation to go viral recently. An AI-generated version of Kanye West singing “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White T’s has also racked up over 500,000 views on YouTube, while an AI cover of Kany’s Drake single “Passionfruit” has been viewed more than 300 thousand times.

While the covers (some of them, at least) can be nice to hear, the makers of such AI’s could be infringing copyright law and could be accused of forgery if they don’t make clear the use of tools such as ChatGPT , and lead people to assimilate the product as original or true.

In the case of copyright law, AI cover creators can also face legal action if they don’t get the correct permissions to use the underlying footage. In the case of Rihanna’s cover of “Cuff It,” for example, the creator must have gotten permission from Beyoncé to use the track and pay royalties for it.