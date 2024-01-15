AI Nvidia-style crypto revolution

important point: Render stands out in the cryptocurrency market with its focus on AI and GPU.

Jules Urbach, CEO of Render, will present advances in distributed GPU computing impacting areas such as gaming, media and design.

RNDR’s recent price appreciation reflects its potential to become a significant AI infrastructure provider.

With the renewed interest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, decentralized platforms offering related services are facing increasing demand, including edge renderers (RNDR). Decentralized GPU-based rendering and AI digital rights management solutions provider,

As it turns out, the native token of the Render Network is currently seeing a massive surge in anticipation of NVIDIA GTC 2024, the biggest AI and GPU technology event of the year, taking place March 18-21 in San Jose, California. And it will be attended by Render’s founder and CEO, Jules Urbach.

According to the company’s blog post, Urbach will be giving his first live speech at GTC24 before the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to discuss the future and progress in the field of distributed GPU computing, which Render Network is developing. As read on the blog:

“At this year’s talk, (…) Jules will unveil an updated vision for the future of generative AI, spatial media and decentralized GPU computing technologies. The conversation explores how underlying GPU technologies could reshape a variety of sectors including gaming, visual effects, media, design in 2020 and beyond.

Future developments in rendering

Additionally, the event, hosted by AI computing giant Nvidia (NVDA), will also feature other big names in the industry, including NEAR Protocol (NEAR) co-founder Ilya Polosukhin, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap, and others. Possibilities of integration between blockchain and AI.

Following confirmation that its CEO will attend the conference, the price of RNDR has increased significantly Which saw it trade above $10 before retreating slightly to the current $9.94, which still represents a 31.74% increase last week And based on data from March 8, it gained 127.90% on the monthly chart.

Ultimately, this is a good sign for RNDR, which suffered a setback last year after being placed on the list of “problematic” tokens by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and recent developments may bring it back to this position. “Nvidia of Crypto”Because it can become an essential provider of AI infrastructure.