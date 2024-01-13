Aim and scare! Chino López scores his first with Marathon in draw against Parrillas One

2024-01-13

Sampedrano moved to Team LA Lemon face against a grills With whom they were tied 2-2 at the Luis Girón Stadium, where once again there was a party in the presence of three thousand fans.

He Marathon Sports Club The testing of the right formula for the Clausura 2024 continues, however, as it ended its preseason on a bittersweet note.

The match took place at 3:30 pm and in hot weather, the players, led by Hernán “La Tota” Medina, opened the scoring after several Trident attempts. Clavin Zuniga, Ivan Lopez and Alexi Vega.

The first Purslane goal fell in the 23rd minute. ‘Chino’ plowed inside the area, beat the goalkeeper and defense with one blow and then fired at an unguarded goal. first goal of xmotagua with marathon,

However, his great moment was tarnished as he was replaced by Kilmar Pena after just five minutes, as the diminutive attacker felt muscle discomfort and came on as a substitute for the stoppage.

A few minutes later, at 31′, Parrillas equalized the game after a goal from Joel Castillo; The midfielder made a powerful shot which goalkeeper Cesar Samudio could not stop.

In complement, marathon They changed all their starting players and soon found the goal kilmer penaWho took advantage of the mistake of goalkeeper Jair Mosquera and made the score 2-1.

However, the Grail team salvaged a 2–2 draw in the final stage thus ending the Purslane team’s preseason, having defeated the team 5–0 in midweek. alone FC.