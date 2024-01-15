Air alert: Level 3 threat forces a plane to make an emergency landing in the United States

The quick decision to divert the Boeing 767 from its original route shows the importance of flight safety measures (Reuters/Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo)

A United Airlines flight Heathrow Airport, London (England) Him From Newark Liberty International (in New Jersey, United States) The emergency situation was diverted this Friday morning Bangor, MaineThe crew reported a serious incident onboard due to a problematic passenger.

According to Air Administration reports (FAA)flight ua 883 The landing occurred at approximately 10:00 pm local time, indicating the presence of life-threatening behavior onboard, an incident classified as level 3 threat, This type of warning is used to describe potentially lethal behavior or the presence of weapons.

As reported flight Aware, He boeing 767 I got down Bangor International Airport at 9:59 a.m., approximately 90 minutes before his scheduled arrival newark,

The decision to divert the flight was made as a measure to handle a passenger who became unruly while gesturing. flight radar The aircraft was scheduled to resume en route to its destination shortly after the situation was resolved.

New York Post noted that the incident resulted in a rapid response from the onboard team, who began a rapid descent and issued a code 7700 Of bird squawkAlerting air traffic controllers about serious in-flight situations.

This forced controllers to prepare to divert for a landing in Bangor and coordinate with emergency services on the ground. A security operation, which included the presence of local law enforcementWaited on the ground as a precaution.

Air traffic controllers and emergency services coordinated to recover flight UA 883 after a critical alert in flight (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Specific details regarding the passenger’s problematic behavior and the exact nature of the incident have not yet been revealed. At present, both United Airlines like the airport banger Has not responded to requests for comment on the incident.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by airlines and crew in managing disruptive passengers and the importance of effective protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on board. Effective responses to these types of emergencies are important to minimize the impact on passengers and flight operations.

(With information from the New York Post, Mirror UK, WABI5 and ABC News).