air – alfens.nl

Theater Castellum, Rijplein 1-3, 2405 db Alphen aan den Rijn Monday, June 5, 2023 – Wednesday, June 7, 2023

How the Air Jordan brand revolutionized sports culture.

Air is a film by award-winning director Ben Affleck about the groundbreaking collaboration between a then-young Michael Jordan and Nike’s newly formed basketball division, which revolutionized sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. The gripping film depicts the risky but career-defining gambit of an unorthodox team, the uncompromising vision of a mother who sees her son as an immense genius, and the basketball legend who would go on to become one of the greatest of all time . Matt Damon plays unconventional Nike manager Sonny Vaccaro in Air, and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Horst Also see Gustaf Skarsgård as Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan. , This marks Affleck’s first time directing a feature film starring Damon. Air is written by Alex Convery and produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, John Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman. Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo. Air is a film by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures, and is the first project from Affleck and Damon’s Artists Equity.

mold Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Gustaf Skarsgård, Julius Tennon

director ben affleck

Language English