“Air”, “Tetris”, “BlackBerry”, “Barbie”: films about real products are a trend in Hollywood; understand

A sneaker, a snack, a classic game, a smartphone, a doll. All seemingly banal products. But now they are turning into a movie thing. The film “Air: the story behind the logo” is released today in Brazilian theaters, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, with the plot behind the creation of the Air Jordan sneakers, a partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan that revolutionized sports marketing.

Last week, it was the turn of “Tetris” to be released on streaming. With Taron Egerton at the helm of the cast, the feature tells how the traditional game Tetris left the Soviet Union to conquer the world. In the coming months, audiences will be able to check out “Flamin’ hot,” about the invention of the spicy Cheetos snack by Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a janitor at the Frito-Lay factory, and “BlackBerry,” about the rise and fall of the first smartphone in the world, designed by Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel).

Is the “cinebiography” of things a trend? Why are these stories, which show how a brand and/or product impacted so many lives, more captivating in the film industry? After all, movies about brands and businesses aren’t exactly new. “The social network” (2010) was a critical success and received three Oscar statuettes for portraying the story behind Facebook. “Power Hunger” (2016) tells the backstage of the emergence of McDonald’s. Last year, the series “WeCrashed”, with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, addressed the decline of the startup WeWork. What’s new now is a focus on products and a certain nostalgic approach.

“Air portrays the moment when the concept of creating a brand and associating it with a personal identity was articulated for the first time”, says Ben Affleck, who only agreed to make the film after getting approval from Michael Jordan. “Nike’s unconventional team saw greatness in Jordan, but never imagined that a shoe designed around a single player would be the catalyst for a multibillion-dollar global industry that would set a new standard of operation.”

The film is the first work of the production company Artists Equity, created by Affleck and Matt Damon, longtime friends and Oscar winners for best screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” (1997). In the drama, Affleck plays Nike founder Phil Knight, while Damon plays sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. The plot takes place in 1984, when Nike was a company in economic difficulties and Jordan, a rookie on the basketball courts.

A slightly different case, but which also involves a very well-known product, is “Barbie”. Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited film, which brings together Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa and a great cast, has created a fictionalized story behind the most famous doll in the world.

see and buy

Screenwriter of the TV Globo series “Sob Pressure” and publicist, Márcio Alemão recalls that cinema has already been used to promote products in the past, including weapons, as in the films “Winchester ’73” (1950), by Anthony Mann, “Colt 45 ” (1950) by Edwin L. Marin and “Magnum 44” (1973) by TedPost:

“I don’t have any prejudice, as long as it’s a good and relevant story. What we cannot have is an unfounded exaltation of the product. You can’t leave the theater feeling like you’ve seen a boring, long commercial.”

For him, it is not very different to tell the biography of a product or a person. He recalls that, in the case of stories about individuals, care must also be taken not to extol the character disproportionately.

Anthropologist and researcher Michel Alcoforado points out that the transformation of a product into a character is a reflection of what is happening today.

“We live in a moment marked by the anthropomorphization of things, and cinema now comes in to help with that. Your cell phone is not just another cell phone, it is almost a person. You don’t leave your house without it. “When I think of a film to tell the story of a product, I’m assuming that products are born, grow, reproduce and die, just like people.”

Creator of the game Tetris, which inspired the film of the same name, computer engineer Alexey Pajitnov says he was surprised by the public’s reaction at the first screening of the film, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, last month, in the USA.

“A surprise for me was seeing Tetris as a character in the movie, and people relate to the game and get emotional seeing it on screen. I was fascinated”, highlights the Russian.

With “Air” in theaters and “Tetris” available on streaming, the next film about the product to debut in Brazil is “Barbie”, with commercial release scheduled for July 20th. Also shown recently at SXSW, “BlackBerry” and “Flamin’ Hot” still don’t have an expected showing in the country.