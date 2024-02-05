Airline executives warn Boeing over factory failures of its planes

(CNN) — Emirates Chairman Tim Clark has joined a group of airline executives in warning that Boeing is running out of time to restore its reputation after a series of safety and manufacturing mistakes.

in an interview with financial Times Published on Sunday, Clark said he had seen a “progressive decline” in Boeing standards, which he attributed to long-standing management and governance failures, including prioritizing profits over engineering excellence.

“They have to review their manufacturing processes so they don’t have to take shortcuts, etc. I’m sure Dave Calhoun and Stan Deal are on to this,” he said, referring to Boeing’s chief executive and commercial aircraft chief, respectively. “This is the last chance.”

Emirates declined to comment further.

Clarke is not the first airline boss to criticize Boeing since part of the 737 Max 9’s fuselage exploded during flight in early January. In an interview with CNBC last month, United CEO Scott Kirby lamented the plane maker’s “continued production challenges.”

“I think the grounding of Max 9 was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for us,” he said. “We’re going to make a plan that doesn’t include the Max 10,” he said, referring to Boeing’s latest and largest 737 model. American and Alaskan CEOs have also expressed disappointment.

But Clarke is one of aviation’s most prominent figures, having held senior positions at Emirates since the 1980s, and the Dubai-based airline is one of Boeing’s biggest customers. In November, Emirates ordered 95 Boeing 777 and 787 wide-body aircraft to be used for long-haul flights, worth a total of US$52 billion.

The U.S. aviation regulator is already investigating the embattled plane maker’s manufacturing practices after a January incident in which a so-called fuselage plug burst just minutes into an Alaska Airlines flight, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. Fell.

The explosion exacerbated a series of quality and safety problems facing Boeing planes in recent years. Two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in October 2018 and March 2019, respectively, killed 346 people, leading to prolonged grounding of some Boeing planes and delays in the delivery of others.

Unlike those fatal crashes, Boeing immediately accepted responsibility for the Alaska Airlines incident and promised to do better.

Still, Clark said Emirates would, for the first time, send its own engineers to observe the 777 production process at Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

“The fact that we had to do this is a testament to what has happened,” he said. financial Times, “Boeing needs to take a deep look at how it produces airplanes,” he said.

“Will Boeing be able to regain its former glory? Absolutely. Will Boeing continue to produce and design great, well-built, reliable airplanes for its customer base? I’m sure they will. But now they have to organize the house. And this is a big change in priorities.”

When contacted for comment, Boeing referred CNN to Calhoun’s comments to analysts on an earnings conference call last week, in which he said more scrutiny from regulators and customers “will make us better.”

“We will move slow to move fast and encourage and reward employees for speaking up to slow things down if necessary,” he said.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline and one of Boeing’s biggest customers, said last week it was deploying more of its engineers to factories that make Boeing planes to conduct additional checks.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said he has “huge confidence” in Calhoun and Chief Financial Officer Brian West to turn around the company.