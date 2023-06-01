Sometimes artificial intelligence (AI) seems trickiest when it asks us humans for help.

The Lex Friedman Podcast comes highly recommended. The program once began as an artificial intelligence podcast, but took the name from the podcast host, an American-Russian computer scientist doing research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The name change came about because the topics reflected Friedman’s wider interests. In his podcast he also spoke with OpenAI’s Sam Altman and star entrepreneur Elon Musk, as well as artist Kanye West and judoka Travis Stevens.

Conversations can last for more than two to four hours and are very intense. Fortunately, there’s ChatGPT, which can provide a transcript summary. To do this, you’ll need to install a plug-in like VoxScript. I asked Baat to summarize a conversation that lasted more than four hours with scientist Stephen Wolfram. At the same time I asked to zoom in on a fascinating passage where Wolfram talks about communication with cats and dogs. About how we can use augmented reality and artificial olfactory organs to perceive the world as a complex interplay of smells, just as dogs do.



AI can act for the needy and can also simulate empathy.



chatgpt said he used Voxscript and minutes later gave an interesting summary. But the conversation bot also indicated that the conversation was “long and complex”. The bot said, “I haven’t yet found a passage that talks about how cats and dogs communicate.” ‘It’s a fairly technical conversation that focuses more on the principles of arithmetic and artificial intelligence.’

That was not all. The bot also asked for help: “I’m still extracting more details from the video. If you could provide a timestamp or more specific description on the cat and dog communication section, that would be of great help.