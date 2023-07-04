Akers Hegelkreuzfeisten Another straight hit: “It doesn’t have to be any bigger” (Akern)

For Daniel Truyen, president of the Hegelkreuz Neighborhood Action, the first Sunday of the holiday can’t go wrong. The Hegelkreuzfestival was already held for the 23rd time, and again you could go headlong.

Leber’s conductor Bart Workmen and some of his musicians make up The Dazzling Dixie Dream Street and Stageband. , © Mavo

Oliver Smears from Ekeren with his work. , © Mavo

Staffer Bert Van Den Bossche announces drumsticks and twirling with essential shows. , © Mavo

People seemed to have postponed their travels in order not to miss the Hail Cross Festival. “Other years we hold our neighborhood party at the end of June, but this one time we chose the Sunday before the holiday,” says Daniels. “And what a direct hit.” “The outdoor flea market was fully booked weeks in advance. We had to dissuade people,” says co-organiser Bert van den Bosch. The scrap market will be expanded with an additional road next year. “And then it was over. It doesn’t have to be any bigger,” says Danielle.

The exhibitors were not yet fully prepared, or the second-hand hunters were already there. , © Mavo

Chiro Tempo’s hot dog tent was going full speed ahead. , © Mavo

The employees have been working at full speed since morning. Chiro Tempo could barely keep up with the hot dogs. It’s the same story with Pancake and Parchment Brewery. People stood in long queues for Tom & Loes van Markje 7’s specialty Hegelkreuz ice cream. To make it even more festive, the drumband and majorettes The Drumsticks and The Twinlings and The Dazzling Dixie Dream Street and Stageband graced the Village Fest. Oliver Smyers was on stage with his own act and a Willie Powells cover. A little further on, a horse mill turns up and you can spot a colorful face at the folk art group De Ooltjes. (Mavo)