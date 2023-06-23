Al-Khelaifi reveals why PSG didn’t respect Messi after the World Cup

consecration of argentina national team In this qatar world cup It has already celebrated its first anniversary, but its impact continues. One of the most talked about topics after Vijay was the coolness of psg to honor Lionel Messiwho avoided controversies while playing France But when he went abroad he did not hide his troubles usa, And in the last hours Nasser Al-Khelaifi -The man who manages the destiny of the Paris unit- announced his decision.

The French capital team did not show the Rosario player the same kindness or flexibility that he showed with other members of the team. The ban imposed on him for absence from training was a prelude to the inevitable, but “10” was far more hurt by the cold treatment with which he was treated after reaching the top of the football world.

On the day of his arrival, the star managed to fill the streets of Paris with fans to give him his warmest welcome to Paris, the least football capital of the world’s great metropolises. A crowd came in a caravan as it descended from the airport to the center of a city that was alive with other arts, and where rugby is the most traditional sport.

That image became “sepia” shortly thereafter. The numbers cast doubt on the South American, but psg It’s a strange club: it wants to establish itself as a permanent member among the greats EuropeAlthough constant disappointments Champions League They don’t allow it.

Before Coincidence After Elimination Bayern MunichIn 2022, there was a rift in the relationship between the two leo and fans, something that became clear when the football star received World And was practically not recognized.

What did Nasser Al-Khelaifi say?

No one can hide that they are two important personalities and every statement they make creates noise, which is why it was not surprising for the manager to burst into anger when he gave his opinion. ,messi He is the best player in history. This change was a challenge for them barcelona And suddenly come here. I have a lot of respect for him. However, I do not accept that they speak ill Paris Saint Germain, “I want the players to talk while they are at the club, not after,” the Qatari leader said in an interview with the podcast.Rothen S’Enflame) of former footballer jerome rothen published in RMC Sport,

Far from compromising, he went further: “This is not respect. He’s not a bad guy, but I didn’t like him. I’m going to say that it’s not just for him, but for everyone. “We talk when we’re here, not when we’re not.”

After that questioning, he tried to focus on PSG’s reaction and explained the reasons why they did not enthusiastically highlight the man who currently defends the PSG shirt. inter miami: “We don’t celebrate Messi because he won the World Cup against France and he also won against killian“And because we’re also a French club, we didn’t celebrate it so the fans wouldn’t whistle at it.”

what did messi say

In an interview with the Argentinian comedian mig granados He did not hide his problem during his treatment psg, At the time this note was the most anticipated part of the sports agenda and it did not disappoint, considering that it had everything.

Mig, as he is known in the environment, knows little about football. That’s why the intention of the meeting was to talk about other topics unrelated to Ball Number Five, but in reviewing his private life – inevitably – Number 10 touched on the subject of “Paris”. A few seconds after uncovering your beautiful experience in miamiconfessed that he did not have the time he had dreamed of in the French capital.





The interviewer asks, “Wouldn’t you like to go to Paris?” And he easily answers: “It just happened, it just wasn’t what I thought. But I always say things happen for a reason. Even though I wasn’t okay, I had to be world champion there. Everything happens for a reason,” she began her story.

Although the counter question was intended to generate some controversy kilian mbappeLeo was clear in separating her from her former partner and pointing directly against her psg, “It was good with Killian. Later it made sense, I was in the place where we won the final and because of ‘our fault’ they didn’t become champions again. I was the only player not recognized by 26 Got boys in the national team.”