Al Pacino becomes a father again at age 83: Who are his older children?

Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in, You can imagine how Al Pacino articulates that iconic quote The Godfather Part III When he heard he was going to be a father again at age 83, he must have missed it. American entertainment website TMZ released the news on Monday night, Tuesday morning after Pacino’s spokespeople confirmed that he and his much younger girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 54, are expecting their first child next month.

Coincidence or cosmic connection, his good friend and collaborator Robert De Niro also became a father to daughter Gia Virginia in April at age 79. The actor saw it coming a mile away that the American talk show host mainly wanted to ask questions about his blessed age. Richard Gere and Mick Jagger also went through them when they became fathers after their 70th birthdays. So he and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, kept the pregnancy a secret and only announced Gia Virginia’s arrival earlier this month.

A year ago it became known that Al Pacino had a relationship with Noor Alfallah, the former producer of Mick Jagger. , © Getty Images via AFP

Pacino also hasn’t said a word about his impending fatherhood. And both she and Alfallah — who, in turn, dated Jagger in 2018 — have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, which became known last year. Pacino, who has always described himself as shy in interviews, prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight. Even the American tabloid press has not managed to find out anything about her relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant, with whom she had her first daughter, Julie Marie, in 1989. She is now 33 years old and active as a director and producer.

never married

In the late 1990s, he met actress Beverly D’Angelo. National Lampoon) on a flight to New York. It was love at first sight, and D’Angelo even left her then-husband for her. “In 1997 he looked deeply into my eyes. i want you to be the mother of my children, They said. I had avoided motherhood my whole life, but I was madly in love and wanted to give it 100 per cent.” In 2001, following an IVF procedure, the couple became parents to twins, Anton and Olivia. They split three years later, but in 2023 they are still good friends.

Al Pacino and (left to right) Anton, Olivia and Julie Marie on the red carpet in 2020. , © Getty Images

Since then, the actor had several more relationships, mostly with younger women. Hollywood stars in general, we hear you think, but behind the scenes, Pacino turns out to be a real family man. He explains this as a reaction to his childhood. His parents got divorced when he was two years old. He was always skeptical about marriage, which led to his relationship with her in the early 1990s. GodfatherCo-star Diane Keaton said: “My father disappeared from my life after the divorce.” Guardian,

“I want things to be different with my kids. I want to be involved in their lives. If I miss something, it makes me sad and so does they. Because of them, my outlook on life changes.” Attitude has changed. Before becoming a father, I used to live in my head all the time. I didn’t see anything, didn’t see anything. Acting was my whole life. Now that he is here, it is only a small part. “

