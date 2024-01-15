Al Pacino to play William Shakespeare’s King Lear

British director, known for candy Man (1992) or Anna Karenina (1997), based on William Shakespeare’s masterpiece. He is notably Jean-Luc Godard and his successors King Lear Since 1987, as well as Akira Kurosawa who was producing the play inspired by its plot ran In 1985.

Al and I will create a bold, cinematic Lear that will be as accessible, poignant and powerful as the play was for its original audience. I’m thrilled to have Jessica Chastain join us on this journey. -Bernard Rose, on website deadline

In the original story, King Lear – starring Al Pacino – Prepares his succession and asks his three daughters to declare their love for him. The two eldest do not hesitate to play the hypocritical flattery card, while the youngest, Cordelia, makes more measured but honest comments. Enraged, the king deprives him of his inheritance, which leads to the fall of his kingdom.

Known for his roles in Saint, scarface Or Serpico, this isn’t the first time that Al Pacino will star in a Shakespeare adaptation. He was especially on display merchant of venice in 2004. He also directed the documentary Richard is being searched for Since 1996, in which he staged the play Richard III,

For her part, Jessica Chastain won the 2022 Oscar for Best Actress Through the eyes of Tammy Fayeshe was also standing outside interstellar (2014) or tree of Life (2011).

