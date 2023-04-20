Alan Wake 2 will be ”a next-gen spectacle” thanks to Fortnite money

It seems a lie, but alan wake 2 It will be out this year. Remedy (which already has a new logo) has repeated it to us on numerous occasions, but we refuse to believe it. And best of all: he promises to be one of the great AAAs of this generation.

When Epic Games and Remedy announced this sequel, almost all of us thought that it would go, at least, to 2024. But we were wrong, since Alan Wake 2 has been in the oven for a few years.

We all remember the original Alan Wake as a masterpiece of suspense, a game that every lover of the genre should enjoy at least once. From 2021 a remastering is available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer _ Game Awards 2021

Hold on, because Alan Wake 2 promises to leave the original title in its infancy. On numerous occasions, its developers have confirmed to us that it will be a pure-blooded survival horror.

Will we see it this summer at the Summer Game Fest? It is possible, but in the meantime you have to settle for rumors and leaked information.

Alan Wake 2 is ”a next-gen show”

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of Nick, co-founder of XboxEra. This portal usually hits the nail on the head with its Xbox leaks, although from time to time it also provides new information on other topics.

A couple of days ago, Nick dedicated a tweet to Alan Wake 2, the long-awaited horror sequel coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC this year, from Epic Games.

The company led by Tim Sweeney is in on it, as it acts as co-developer and editor of Alan Wake 2. Recall that Alan Wake’s IP was sold by Microsoft to Remedy a few years ago.

”I’ve heard that Alan Wake 2 is pretty far along and will be a true next-gen show. It seems that Fortnite money goes a long way”.

There is not much to say here. Like previous sources, this insider reveals that Alan Wake 2 development is well advancedand that the title will be ready this year.

In that case, we assume that the release date will be announced at the Summer Game Fest, for a release in the final stretch of 2023. Everything points to Alan Wake 2 being a great, great show.

This is what Nick from XboxEra says. His sources have informed him that this sequel is a next generation showthanks to the investment from Epic and working with Unreal Engine 5.

Alan Wake 2 promises to leave us speechless, both for its overwhelming graphics and for its sheer terror. If all goes according to plan, it will be available in the coming months (before the end of the year) at PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.