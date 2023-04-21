Alan Wake 2 will be a ‘true next-gen game’, according to an insider

Announced in December 2021, it seems that we will not have to wait long to enjoy alan wake 2the longed for sequel to the 2010 action horror adventure, which despite the fact that at first it seemed not to live up to the enormous expectations, over the years it has become a cult title, or at least one that is much loved for its many charms. very recently his own Remedy said It will be released this year for Xbox Series, PS5 and PCsomething that many find it hard to believe since so far it has not been shown gameplayonly the announcement trailer that you can see below.

Now Nick Baker, co-founder of XboxEraheard that the development is quite advancedand what will be a true demonstration of new generation, referring to its graphic section. Aim that the money from Fortnite would have been noticed, since alan wake 2 has been funded by Epic Gameswho will also be the editor.

Remedy, a studio always at the forefront of graphics

Although we have not yet been able to see it in action alan wake 2No more than review Remedy’s journey to be confident that your new job will look greatas has always been the case, from the first Max Payne (2001) to Control (2019), and going through Quantum Break (2016), all spectacular action adventures with very powerful visuals.

You have to remember that alan wake 2 It is not the only game that Remedy is preparing, and it is also announced control 2Although it seems that for this one we will have to wait a little longer. In case you haven’t played Controlyou should know that takes place in the same universe Alan Wake and have strong connectionsespecially in one of its DLC, so if you feel like alan wake 2 It would be a good idea for you to discover the virtues of Control.

We also remember that it is underway Max Payne 1 & 2 remake, which Remedy will take care of, and which will be published by Rockstar Games, owners of the saga. According to the latest news, we will still have to wait a long time to enjoy these remakes.



