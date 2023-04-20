Alan Wake 2 will be a true next-gen game

If all goes according to plan, Alan Wake 2 should hit the market this year. A few weeks ago we told you about this, it seems that Remedy is very sure of its launch and as we have learned recently, the development of the game is going well and a true next generation experience awaits us.

Nick Baker, founder of Xbox Era and well-known video game insider, has tweeted about the upcoming creation of the Finnish team. Baker is confident that the game’s development is well advanced and anticipates that the horror will be a true showcase of the possibilities of the new generationwhich suggests that the game will have a large budget.

Alan Wake 2: A next generation experience

Baker hasn’t shared any further details with the public, but the gradual increase in attention around the Alan Wake sequel suggests the game will be back on the scene soon. Alan Wake II could be presented on the stage of the Summer Game Fest 2023scheduled for early June, or at one of the other video game shows scheduled for the summer season.

Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to Alan Wake developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Microsoft Game Studios in 2010.

