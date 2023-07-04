alana springsteen is coming to the netherlands

Young American singer-songwriter Alana Springsteen isn’t related to Bruce, but her new country sound is so good you start to doubt it. He now has two albums to his name: History of Breaking Up (Part One) and History of Breaking Up (Part Two), due for release in 2021 and 2022.

With her powerful and catchy break-up lyrics, Alana is sometimes reminiscent of Taylor Swift, not coincidentally one of her great sources of inspiration – Alana recently released a new song about herself on TikTok. Also shared a piece titled: Taylor Did.

Feeling grateful for @alanaspringsteen music and getting ready to be up with midnight like everyone else. I finished the Taylor Deed and thought I’d post it for anyone who feels the same way. Hope you all like it #taylordid #tsmidnights #swifttok ♬ original sound – alanaspringstein

On Friday, August 25, Alana Springsteen will perform on stage at Utrecht’s Cloud Nine Hall in TivoliVredenburg. See our calendar for more details

About Alana Springsteen

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Alana Springsteen is already a master at crafting songs that will be etched in your heart forever. After learning to play guitar at age seven, the Virginia Beach native began writing her own songs at age nine, and soon moved to Nashville to write with industry giants. In the tradition of the female country stars with whom she grew up, Springsteen infuses her music with a unique mix of charisma, confidence, and warm yet unflinching honesty.

As she prepares to release her debut album, Twenty Something, as a newly signed artist with Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville, the 22-year-old reveals her rare ability to express complex emotions in an impossibly simple way Is. She presents the expected collection in three parts, explaining: ‘Our twenties can be confusing, exciting, humbling and unforgettable. We will spoil things again and again. We learn, get better and start figuring things out (the world around us and ourselves). And when we’re lucky… and we do the job… and we love it, we sometimes get a glimpse of what it’s like to do it right. Twenty something, that’s the title of my first album and that’s all.”

An incredibly detail-oriented musician who held his own with studio heavyweights, Springsteen first developed his laid-back self-assurance as a little girl. She recalls, “Both of my grandfathers were pastors, so on Sunday mornings they would allow me to get up in church and sing a solo.” When his maternal grandfather picked up a dusty old classical guitar from the garage, he was tempted to play. “The guitar was twice my size and I got a lot of blisters on my fingers, but I didn’t even think about giving up,” she says. “It’s like I have an instant emotional connection to the guitar, feeling better every time I pick it up.”



