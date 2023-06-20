ALARM ABOUT DRUG WASTE VAN IN WELP • TEACHER HELPS CHATGPT • BURN BOY MONEY BACK OR STILL? , Home

Missed news?Didn’t have time to follow the news? We have solution. De Gelderlander lists the most important messages for every day. These are selected news of Tuesday 20 June.

Busy during collection for the big fire | People donate clothes, care products and toys in large numbers to those affected by last Sunday’s massive fire in the Arnhem district of Preiskhauf. A fundraising campaign on Facebook called ‘Fire relief from van Kinsbergenstraat’ now has five collection points in Arnhem and the surrounding area, one of which is already full.

Han teacher score with site about CHATGPT | A month and a half ago, Tom Naberink, a Nijmegen lecturer in sports studies, launched a site for students on how to deal with ChatGPT: aivorestudenten.nl. It immediately attracted thousands of visitors and is therefore already finding itself a ‘little sister’ to teachers.

Employee stabbed to death in Albert Heizen | An employee of Albert Heijn was stabbed to death at Turfmark’s store in The Hague on Tuesday morning. The 56-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Dutchman (18) saves woman after accident in Germany | An 18-year-old Dutchman provided first aid to a woman on Tuesday morning after she was hit by a tree in Goche, across the border near Genape. The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Benefits due to failure: Free parking | Anyone who needs to stay in Nijmegen today can park for free. Due to the malfunction, the PIN function of many parking meters does not work, reports the municipality of Nijmegen. That’s why today who doesn’t write a receipt.

Concerned resident raises alarm about van (with drug waste) , Chemical drug waste found in a van in Velp last weekend was ‘toxic, inflammable and corrosive’. So that the police will know. There was also a possibility of the van catching fire or exploding.

Tim sells his top restaurant , ,,It’s over.” Tim Bongers is through it. He’s about to close the restaurant Doc 12 in Wijchen. If a good offer comes along, he’ll sell it. This stresses him out a lot. “I want to be a good father too.”

Code Orange in almost the entire country. Due to the strong storm, Code Orange is in effect in almost the entire country since 3 pm. Code Yellow applies to the provinces of North Holland, Friesland and Groningen. Earlier, the meteorological institute had warned of locally heavy rain and hailstorm accompanied by thunderstorms across the country.

Mayhem at memorial forest for dead cancer patients | Tears in eyes, hands over mouth. Disappointment among people watching the Koningin Wilhelminabos in Dronten on Tuesday morning. Here, almost all the glass plates have the names of deceased cancer patients scrawled on them. “Who’s thinking about this?”

What do you do with your Burna Boy tickets? , Fans with tickets to Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s canceled concert at the Gallerodome can get refunds. Or without doing anything for a newly scheduled performance at the Arnhem Stadium on Sunday 23 July.

home closed for nuisance | The resident of a house on Zonnebrink is not allowed by the municipality of Winterswijk to enter his house for three months. The House remains closed on Tuesdays by the order of the Mayor. A spokesman said, “There was a serious apprehension of a disturbance of public order.”

Missing woman (22) murdered and haunted | The 22-year-old woman from Kamerick, who was found on Sunday after a lengthy search in a meadow in Hamlin, is said to have been assaulted. He told this to the police.

Short circuit fire in health institute. DThe massive fire that broke out last night at the care institution Onder de Bomen in Groesbeek was probably caused by a short circuit in the laundry room. Nine apartments are currently unlivable due to smoke and soot damage.





