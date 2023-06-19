Albania popular holiday destination: ‘Dutch want an authentic experience’

‘Why is the mole?’ In 2018, Vladimir Meijer of Albania Tour can barely keep up with the country’s demand. He at once began organizing tours to Montenegro and added Albania. “People were so satisfied with the area that we decided to offer only tours to Albania,” he told ADity NL. “The first tours were quite popular, but WIDM has since gone over the fence.”

Now it sells five times as many trips to that country. “Compared to last year, we also see a 50 percent increase. The country is definitely on the rise, this year we are completely sold out.”