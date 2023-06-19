Albania popular holiday destination: ‘Dutch want an authentic experience’

‘Why is the mole?’ In 2018, Vladimir Meijer of Albania Tour can barely keep up with the country’s demand. He at once began organizing tours to Montenegro and added Albania. “People were so satisfied with the area that we decided to offer only tours to Albania,” he told ADity NL. “The first tours were quite popular, but WIDM has since gone over the fence.”
Now it sells five times as many trips to that country. “Compared to last year, we also see a 50 percent increase. The country is definitely on the rise, this year we are completely sold out.”
Local tour operator Isuf Braho of Visit Albania is also noticing more and more Dutch people coming to his country. “We see that the number of Dutch people coming to Albania doubles every year,” he told Aditi NL.
Effect
“I asked many tourists how they came to Albania as a holiday destination and young travelers in particular indicated ‘V is de Mol?’ Come on, I didn’t know it would have such a big impact.”
That’s why he likes to see the Dutch coming. “They are good tourists. We have a lot of mountains and a lot of sea and it attracts a good kind of people.”
albania
The country located on the Adriatic coast has 2.8 million inhabitants. It is also the birthplace of Dua Lipa and Mother Teresa.
ANWB also sees growing interest in Albania as a destination. After the recording of Wie Is De Mol, he also saw a huge peak on his website from people who wanted to know more about Albania as a holiday destination.
According to TV expert Ron Vergouwen, TV programs can popularize a country by the way it is portrayed. “Television is a big holiday guide,” he tells ADity nl. “Everything is so beautifully filmed, no travel brochure can compete with it.” He calls it simply ‘Why is de Mol?’ I just don’t see. “The towns of ‘Chateau Meilland’ have also become more popular like Vaudreucamp, which became very famous through the recording of ‘Doctor Tinus'”.
But not only the TV program has played a role. Major also sees a peak due to corona. “People who used to go on adventure holidays to Vietnam or Cambodia, for example, are now a little closer to home,” Meijer continues. “More and more people are looking for something different from the usual destinations and want an authentic experience. You can find it in Albania.”
european north korea
However, according to him, Albania still has a very negative image. “This is the last country that was opened after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it was also called the European North Korea. It is also considered very criminal, but dangerous Albanians are now fine in Rotterdam and Antwerp, remained good.