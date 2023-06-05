Albanian Dua Lipa does not approve of the British government’s statements: “It hurts that they call Albanians criminals” | celebrities

celebritiesBritish singer of Albanian origin Dua Lipa (27) feels hurt by the recent statements of the British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman. He spoke inter alia about ‘Albanian criminals’ crossing the Channel. “Short-sighted and narrow-minded”, says Singer, who calls for more empathy for migrants.

Dua Lipa was born in the United Kingdom in 1995, but her parents are Albanians who fled Kosovo in the 1990s. As of 2022, Dua Lipa holds Albanian nationality. Recent statements by the British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, have done her a disservice. The politician called the refugees crossing the Channel “Albanian criminals” and compared the influx to an “invasion”.

hard working people

The British singer finds it painful the way politicians often talk about migrants. “Of course it hurts,” Lipa said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “I always felt London was a mix of cultures. It’s an integral part of the city. So when you hear the government talking about Albanians, for example, it hurts. It’s short-sighted and narrow-minded. Yes, but many people think so.”

Lipa thinks the cliché about “immigrants entering the country and taking a job” will always be around, even if it doesn’t work that way. “They come to London and earn their living by working incredibly hard.” Braverman’s comments were also called “very, very disrespectful” by the first Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama.

