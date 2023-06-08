Albanian supplier of Hasselt coke users jailed for 18 months (Hasselt)

A 21-year-old Albanian drug runner was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Hasselt on Thursday for supplying cocaine. The youth was part of the gang that rented a studio for him in the provincial capital and guided him by telephone.

In Albania, customers picked him up. “I came in contact with bad friends. They suggested that I work for them and sell cocaine. I accepted it because of my difficult financial situation. When he was arrested on November 20 last year, his had 1,185 euros in his pocket. His flat along Jankersteinweg contained another 3,395 euros and 87.5 grams of cocaine. Research revealed that the studio also served as a shelter for other Albanians. The movement was frequent. Its Apart from this, the investigators found objectionable messages in two mobile phones of the drug runner.

“4,000 Euro per month”

The offender did not dispute the facts and stated that he sold 10 to 15 scoops of cocaine every day. This would earn him around 4,000 Euros per month. He was active for less than two months in total. According to his lawyer Jan Cullen, the young man in his twenties was one of several soldiers at the bottom of the ladder, the infantrymen. “One of the most at-risk people in the area earns the least money. If he disappears, ten replacements are ready. This must have impressed the judge, as the public prosecutor at the trial demanded a further 37 months in prison.” The Albanian was jailed for 18 months on Thursday. In addition, two mobile phones and recovered cash and narcotics have been confiscated. Legal costs of 282 euros are also on his account.