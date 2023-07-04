Albert Everts restores a painting by Jan Frans Simons, 1878 with the audience (Breschat)

The Breezgata Local History Society invited the restorer Albert Everts to come and restore the portrait painted with oil on canvas by the painter Jan Frans Simmons for the public. Everts isn’t ready for his test piece with it.

Around the same time last year, Everts also competed against Theodor Verstraete’s “The Organ Man”. This time it is about the painting “Elegant Lady with Feather Hat” by Jan Frans Simmons, an oil painting of 70 cm x 50, which was made in the year 1878.

Everts: “There’s a lot of work to be done. First of all everything should be cleaned thoroughly. Then the varnish comes off and I apply touch-up varnish over it. Then the flaws are filled and a new layer of varnish is applied. I also add a base color to the watercolor with the last varnish.

“The target has been seriously damaged. Restoring everything will be the work of several days. The canvas is mounted on cardboard. It was the cheapest method and since the painter was barely 23 when he made it, it makes sense that he used cardboard. But cardboard absorbs moisture. So we have to take him down too. But it is a beautiful painting, we can say that for sure.” (jbr)