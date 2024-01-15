Alberto Ottarola confirms interest in copying the El Salvador model: are ‘Bukele prisons’ viable in Peru? , Policy

Read this also Otarola on the number of police officers protecting Boluarte: “It is based on intelligence”

Otarola’s statements were made on the same day the government promulgated Supreme Decree No. 003-2024-JUS, which approves the multisector strategic plan of the National Atonement Policy until 2030.

“About the visit of the Minister of Justice (Eduardo Arana) to El Salvador. Let me be absolutely clear, this has been sent by the government, effectively, to look at the reality of the prison system in that country, which (…) became an adequate, modern and efficient infrastructure for their participation is, above all, the most violent and most dangerous prisoner”, The head of the ministerial cabinet was announced at a press conference.

Likewise, he indicated that the head of the Ministry of Justice (MINJAS) has also gone to joint meetings with the justice sector of the Central American country “about the feasibility of these prisons.” El Salvador is ruled by President Nayib Bukele.

“(These prisons) are what we hope to implement here in Peru, because the prison we have is a highly populated prison, about a million prisoners; Half of them don’t have any sentences. “And we are very concerned about those incarcerated for violent crimes who may continue to direct extortion messages and criminal organizations from prison.” He added.

At another time, Otarola stressed that the maintenance and construction of “two or three” penitentiary centers is planned for this year, which will have ““Prison policies will be announced in the coming weeks.”

“The Justice Minister has received a very specific order, whether (the prisons) are big or medium or small, it will have to be decided through the technical part, but what is absolutely necessary is that we need to build more prisons. There is a need” for these prisoners, especially those who are extremely dangerous.”

There are more than 12 thousand criminals in the Megacarcel, all easily recognizable by their countless tattoos and shaved hair.

Read this also Alejandro Toledo: Lawyer asks that he be released because he says he has already served his preventive detention sentence

On February 20, the government authorized Arana’s visit to El Salvador. According to the resolution greenlighting the visit, the minister was invited by the government of the Central American country from February 22 to 23, 2024 “to exchange experiences in matters of public security.” The meeting takes place in the city of San Salvador.

The trip cost the state over US$4,000 (US$3,870.27 in tickets and US$850.50 in three-day travel expenses).

Read this also JNJ accepts Henry Avila’s resignation: What impact will his departure have on the unit, who will succeed him, and what impact will it have on Congress?

Is this model viable?

In conversation with El Comercio, former Justice Minister Marisol Pérez Tello, former Deputy Minister Gilmar Andia and former INPE President Leonardo Caparros questioned the Executive’s proposal and pointed out that the problems in the prison system go beyond the issue of infrastructure.

Pérez Tello welcomed the fact that the Bolluarte government announced the construction of prisons, but stressed that “the reality of penitentiary must be understood in its true dimension: studies and prisons for prisoners who are to be released. There are no substitutes like work.”

“Without official statistics, seven out of ten prisoners did not complete school or lived in homes with family violence and if they leave the same, the chance of recidivism is 25%. If they are going to invest in the prison system, that is great, there has not been a prison opening for a long time,” he said.

“What they want is a photo. If they really want to work, they should analyze all the demands of the prison system. Overcrowding is a shame. Well-thought-out and designed policies are needed to attack the causes and prevent the consequences.” He concluded.

Read this also Pedro Castillo: Prosecutor of the Nation Juan Carlos Villena condemns former minister Jorge Prado Palomino

For his part, Andia said that “the criminal policy that this government has established is ridiculous because it has no defined direction.”

He explained that the Bukele prison is part of a plan to fight crime in El Salvador, despite the fact that “the issue of human rights and whether or not constitutional guarantees are respected can be discussed.” Something that, in his opinion, is not being taken up by the management of Bolluart, who have only said that “the Minister of Justice is going to look at the prisons and how the infrastructure was built.”

“For this, it was only necessary to send the chief or some official of INPE.” Endia pointed out.

The former deputy minister agreed with Pérez Tello regarding the underlying problems of the prison system such as “corruption and inadequate salaries to officials and lack of personnel”. Similarly, he said that in Peru a real policy is needed for the resocialization and readjustment of prisoners who are released.

“Generally, our penitentiary system is in emergency and the Constitutional Court has said that the way the prisons are run is unconstitutional. And now they come and say they are going to implement the Bukele plan in infrastructure. How much is it going to cost? “The government forgets that there are prisons in Ica and Arequipa that hold executions pending, which have been left half-way to work because of corruption issues.” He added.

For Andia, “In technical terms, everything this government does is symbolic, that is, they establish measures so that people believe things are happening, but they do not solve the main problem.”

Read this also Peru Libre supports reform of the justice administration system

In turn, Caparros highlighted that the “rapid management” that Bukele has applied to the construction of prisons “could be interesting beyond the model he has used”, but that the government would like to help Europe and the region. Can also look at the experiences of countries. Like Chile.

“I don’t know that El Salvador, with the short time it took to implement it, is a model from which conclusive conclusions can be drawn that make us decide to follow one or the other model,” he highlighted.

In Caparros’s opinion, it would have been better for the head of INPE or an official of said institution to travel to El Salvador who “knows the reality and can compare”.

“Also, the resolution states that it is to discuss issues of public security, this is something I found confusing because the interior minister is in charge of public security, but the media talks about criminals . “The scope of the invitation has become confusing to me,” End.

Read this also Alberto Ottarola justified the number of police officers protecting Dina Boluart: “It is based on intelligence”.

How is Bukele prison?

It is the Terrorism Detention Center, a 166-hectare building that, due to its size, requires 600 soldiers of the Armed Forces and 250 members of the National Civil Police of El Salvador to protect it. Not even a year has passed since this Penitentiary Center was built and it houses 12 thousand prisoners, whereas its capacity is 40 thousand prisoners.

According to information from the AFP agency, this megajail, inaugurated by President Nayib Bukele, is considered “the largest in the Americas” and is characterized by a high level of security.

Humanitarian organizations have raised questions about the treatment of suspected criminals at the facility. On the one hand we have the United Nations, which has reported that among the thousands of detainees, at least 1,600 are minors.

Recommended Videos Six months after its inauguration, more than 12,000 alleged gang members of El Salvador remain in a megajail built on the orders of President Nayib Bukele, a symbol of the relentless war waged against gangs last year. (Source: AFP)