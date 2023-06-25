Album Review Overview 2023 Week 25

Dozens of new albums come to the editors of Maxzine every week. There are too many people to listen to them all, let alone review them. A review every day ensures that plenty of albums are left behind. And that’s a shame. That’s why every Sunday we publish an overview of the albums that reached the editors in short reviews.

Emma Steinbakken – Home

‘Home’ is the new album by Emma Steinbakken. Steenbakken is a 20 year old Norwegian singer-songwriter who is rapidly making a name for herself in the music industry. Steinbakken’s music is characterized by his clear, powerful vocals and his honest, relevant lyrics. She has been praised for her mature songwriting, which often deals with themes of heartbreak, loss, and self-discovery. In 2020, Steenbakken was nominated for the Spellemannprisen, the Norwegian equivalent of the Grammy Awards. With her talent and rising popularity, Emma Steinbakken is sure to play a significant role in the music industry in the years to come. It must have something to do with the new album. It’s full of very well produced, catchy commercial pop music. For example, ‘Used to Love’ is definitely a hit, ‘Gold’ also fits perfectly into the current Top 40 format. Maybe a new international star from Scandinavia. (Jan Vranken) (7/10) (Epic Records Germany)

lil rye go lil rye

Lil Rye (name on passport is Ryden Smith) is a rising East Coast rapper who is quickly making a name for himself with his unique blend of hip-hop and R&B. Lil Rae’s music is characterized by his smooth vocals, catchy melodies, and introspective lyrics. He often writes about his personal experiences, such as his struggle with mental health and his hopes for the future. Lil Rae’s music has been praised by critics for her honesty and vulnerability, and she has been compared to J.J. Cole and Drake. They have now released their debut album titled ‘Go Lil Rye’, a two-part album with 32 tracks with a total running time of 60 minutes, featuring a headstrong, yet businesslike approach. The mix between R’n’B and rap is certainly not a strange one, but this variation has Rye’s own sound, which will help to identify. The question is whether it will catch on in the Netherlands. The offer in this market is huge. However, Lil Rae is bossy enough to be able to break some pots. (Jan Vranken) (7/10 (Global Music)

Royal Thunder – Rebuilding the Mountain

The band is back after six years with a new album. Perhaps the title of that new album ‘Rebuilding the Mountain’ has something to do with it. After a few band members coming and going, the band is back as a trio. With the arrival of this new album, Royal Thunder Mountain is back in its rightful place. For example, ‘Live to Live’ is a beautiful progressive half ballad with full emotion in the vocals. Nice guitar tone too. Nice mix of prog, psych and grunge. Hopefully the next album won’t take so long. (Rick Moores) (7/10) (Spineform Music Group)

goose-beggar

The Swans are an American experimental rock band formed in Chicago in 1982 by Michael Gira. The band’s music is characterized by its slow, heavy and often strident sound, as well as lyrical themes of alienation, desperation and violence. Swan’s music has been described as “mind-blowing metal” and “with industrial noise”. soul.” The Swans have influenced many other bands, including Nine Inch Nails, Tool and Radiohead. The Swans are considered one of the most important and influential bands in experimental rock. Their music is provocative and often disturbing, but is undeniably powerful and also phenomenal. Also on their new album, the band immediately grabs you again, only letting go at the end of song 11. Listening to this album is an intense experience. ‘Heaven Is Mine’ . Once you get it in your head, never let it go. Just scary track, scary good. (Jan Vranken) (8/10)(Young God Records)