Album Review Overview 2023 Week 26

Dozens of new albums come to the editors of Maxzine every week. There are too many people to listen to them all, let alone review them. A review every day ensures that plenty of albums are left behind. And that’s a shame. That’s why every Sunday we publish an overview of the albums that reached the editors in short reviews.

Japanese House – In the End It Always Happens

Japanese House is the stage name of English singer-songwriter Amber Benn. He started his career as a solo artist in 2015. Ben’s music is characterized by his dreamy, electronic soundscapes and his introspective lyrics. She has been compared to artists such as Grimes, Lana Del Rey and The xx. Their new album ‘In the End It Always Does’ continues on the path that was started earlier. However, in terms of production it looks much better. Listen to a song like ‘Touching Yourself’ which definitely has hit potential. This album is worth listening to. Just do it. (Jan Vranken) (8/10) (Dirty Hit)

Torrential Thrill – State Of Disaster

In Australia they know how to make real hard rock. With AC/DC leading the way, a lot of successful rock acts have come from the bottom. Torrential Thrill was founded in 2014 and makes easy listening hard rock. Tasty Riffs. ‘High Society’ could have come from an Alice Cooper record from the ’80s. Besides good riffs, you also have enough catchy choruses and good solos. ‘ITCH’ is a good example of this. The one downside of the album is its length. It’s a long distance in less than an hour. Cut each song by a minute and you’ll have the right length without it feeling like each song is a little too long. Rest of the songs are fine. (Rick Moores) (7/10) (Own production)

Big Freedia-Central City

Big Freedia is a rapper and bounce artist from New Orleans. She is known for her energetic live performances and her distinctive high pitched voice. Freedia helped popularize bounce music, a style of New Orleans hip-hop characterized by heavy basslines and call-and-response vocals. ‘Central City’ is the second album by Big Freedia, also known as Queen Diva. Sixteen tracks long, Big Freedia is having a party with this new album. Of course, collaborations abound. Kamaiya, Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, are no small names. Bounce forms the basis of this album’s music, and you have to like a little of it, or you won’t be getting the whole album. But listen to ‘Voodoo Magic’ which was recorded in collaboration with Soul Rebels. hit content. (Jan Vranken) (7/10) (Queen Diva Music)

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast

Kim Petras from Cologne became the first transgender person in Germany to receive only the necessary medical treatment. So much for the good part of this story. Kim became a ‘singer’ and fell into the hands of a bunch of stupid, misogynistic producers who saw an opportunity to make money. And so it’s possible that Kim is now a sex object, posing on the cover of her new album in an apparently sad pose with her hands on her breasts, because a man probably tells her so. Then you have such a road behind you and then it is difficult to even imagine that your dream is to sing songs like ‘Sex Talk’. Nicki Minaj joins in on ‘Alone’, another textbook example of a ‘strong’ woman. It doesn’t make any sense musically. This is the worst kind of commercially run entertainment, which produces zero joy. I’m worried about Kim. If only it ended well. this is too much. (Jan Vranken)(2/10) (Amigo Records)

military gun – life under the gun

Military Gun is a famous rock band from Los Angeles, who have now released their second proper album with ‘Life Under The Gun’. For twelve songs, ‘vocalist’ and frontman Ian Shelton shouts ahead of the band on the album. Military Guns was formed during the COVID pandemic after Ian’s previous band called it quits. This man was so eager to prove himself that he immediately set up this band. That urge to assert herself could have been a little less. The music is unimaginative, very straightforward, and above all, doesn’t sound anywhere good or interesting. No, this is not a good album. If you like the kind of rock that’s already been made pretty much, feel free to listen. (Jan Vranken) (4/10) (Loma Vista Recordings)

Mickey Björklof & The Blue Stripes – Shades of Jealousy

Mikki Björklof and the Blue Stripes is a Finnish blues band that has gained increasing recognition both domestically and internationally since their formation in 1991. In 2014 he represented his country at the IBC in Memphis. It seemed like there was peace around the band for a while — after all, their last studio album was released in 2015 with Live Snack following in 2018 — but nothing could be further from the truth. In addition to the Blue Stripes, Mickey was quite busy with Mickey & Lefty, an acoustic blues duo with Lefty Leppenen. But finally a new studio album has been released with Blue Stripes. Actually it was planned for 2021 but due to the famous pandemic some things had to be postponed. In the album we find eleven compositions written by Ville Leppäinen, one of them in collaboration with Seppo Nuolikoski. In addition to namesake Mikke Borklof (vocals, harmonica, electric guitar), the band consists of Lefty Leppenen (guitar, mandolin), Teemu Vuorella (drums), Seppo Nuolikoski (bass) and Timo Roiko-Jokela. Harry Tattnan can also be heard on keyboards on several songs. The band is best known as a blues rock formation and that’s basically correct, but they are much more versatile than that. Soul, funk and country influences can also be found in their music. Mickey Björklof’s voice fits perfectly with the music presented. Heavy songs like ‘Missing My Woman’ are bursting at the seams. Soon after, the band performed the song ‘Are You Real’ with beautiful slide work and sensitive vocals. Also ‘Get Out’ is one of the slow tempo songs. Here too the vocals and solid slide guitar are of excellent class. The songs that deserve special mention in my opinion are ‘Thought You Were Mine’ and the rocking ‘Into the Fire’. ‘Colors of Envy’ is blue from Top Shelf. (Eric Kampfense) (8/10) (Hockahee Records)