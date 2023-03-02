Alcázar de San Juan launches the CER Protocol for the management of feline colonies

During the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 1, the Civic Center hosted the presentation of the CER Protocol (Capture, Sterilization and Return), whose objective is to manage the problem of feline colonies in Alcázar de San Juan. The event was led by the Councilor for the Environment, Pablo Pichaco.

A protocol prepared by the veterinarian María José Valencia, specialized in feline medicine, whose collaboration has been of invaluable help in carrying out the city council’s project to tackle, in an ethical way, the problems generated by the lack of control of urban feline colonies.

“It has been seen that, in the long run, this is the only way to control feline colonies,” explained María José Valencia. The veterinarian highlighted the problems generated with the neighbors by the meowing, the fights, and the pestilential markings: “A problem that is usually because they are in heat, something that with the execution of this protocol will be avoided”. shared Valencia, it is estimated that with 70% of the colonies with sterilized cats, a certain level of stability would be reached.

For his part, the Councilor for the Environment, Pablo Pichaco, pointed out that “these months we have carried out a census, discovering that there are around 40 colonies with more than 400 cats in Alcázar de San Juan.” The objective of this project, as Pichaco recounted, is that within a few years the population of stray cats will decrease to a minimum, a guideline that the ministry is even stricter: “They tell us that proper management implies that there are no cats abandoned streets”.

With the CER Protocol, the city council of Alcázar de San Juan seeks to guarantee animal welfare and citizen coexistence, while reducing the population of stray cats in an ethical and sustainable way over time.