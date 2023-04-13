Alejandro Sanz talks about another partnership with Shakira: “We talked about it”

MAJORITY HAS ARRIVED!

Eighteen years after the debut of the single “La Tortura”, released on April 12, 2005, Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz has stated that he and friend Shakira have sometimes discussed the possibility of making another collaborative song.

“We’ve talked about it on several occasions and I’m sure that at the right time we’ll find a song, something that’s capable of turning into a new duet,” he said in an interview with US radio W.

One of the biggest hits in Spanish of the 2000s, “La Tortura” was the flagship of the album “Fijación Oral, vol. 1”, released that same year, and to some extent a pioneer in terms of the popularization of reguetón, as well as musical partnerships.

With a video clip that featured the two artists playing neighbors in love, the narrative shows the obstacles of a relationship doomed to failure based on the impossibility of making a commitment. Among the project’s most iconic scenes are those in which Shakira cries while cutting an onion and those in which she appears completely bathed in grease.

There were several live performances (including the “caliente” performance at the MTV VMA 2005), and a year later the duo repeated this meeting in the studio, this time on a Sanz record. With equal chemistry, they recorded the ballad “Te Lo Agradezco Pero No”, included in the album “El tren de los Momentos” (2006).

