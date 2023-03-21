Alert: Cybercriminals use your children’s video games to steal your data

News



Minecraft and Roblox, the most used titles for it

These are data from experts at Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, who detected more than seven million cyberattacks on children through video games during 2022.

The report “The dark side of kids’ virtual gaming worlds” reveals that cyberattacks on younger gamers increased by 57% last year. Cybercriminals use phishing pages that imitate video games like Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite or Apex Legends to gain access to their parents’ devices by downloading malicious software.





In the report, experts from Kaspersky analyze the threats used by the most popular games for minors between the ages of 3 and 16. The company’s security solutions detected more than seven million attacks last year, 57% more than in 2021.

Cyber ​​attacks on children through video games

In 2022, 232,735 players they almost met 40,000 malware files or apps unwanted camouflaged in popular children’s games. These children, on many occasions, access the games from their parents’ devices. Cybercriminals seek to obtain the bank details and credentials of the parents.

In the same period, nearly 40,000 users were tricked into downloading a fake file imitating Roblox, the popular children’s video game platform. This is a 14% increase in the number of attacks (in 2021, there were 33,000). It should be noted that half of the 60 million users of Roblox They are around 13 years old. Cybercriminals target children because they often lack cybersecurity knowledge, making it easier for them to reach their targets.

virtual scams

According to Kaspersky data, the phishing pages used by cybercriminals to attack young gamers made special use of games. Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite and Apex Legends. In total, more than 878,000 phishing pages were created imitating these platforms during 2022.

One of the most common social engineering techniques used by cybercriminals was offering offers to download titles, as well as cheats to improve the game. One of these sites advertised a comprehensive manual supposedly explaining how to implement one of these cheats.

What is particularly interesting is that in some cases the user was instructed to disable the antivirus before proceeding to download the file. This did not arouse suspicion among younger players and the device was left unprotected. Don’t forget that the longer your antivirus is disabled, the more user data cybercriminals can collect.

Players were pushed to disable antivirus to download the malicious file

Other conclusions of the report:

· The titles most exploited by cybercriminals are Minecraft and Roblox, both in 2021 and 2022.

· The largest volume of attacks is directed at children between the ages of 3 and 8, with video games such as Poppy Playtime and Touch Life World on the cusp

Kaspersky experts observed a 41% increase in the download of malicious files disguised as brawl starswith a total of 10,000 players attacked in 2022

“In 2022, cybercriminals have especially exploited games aimed at children between the ages of 3 and 8. This makes it clear that they do not understand age, attacking even the youngest players to access their parents’ devices. They do not need to create sophisticated scams, they are aware that children and adolescents have less knowledge of cybersecurity and fall for the most basic scams. For this reason, parents should be especially careful with the applications their children download, in addition to using a trusted antivirus and educating the little ones on safe Internet browsing”, he explains. Vasily M. Kolesnikov, Kaspersky security expert.

How to avoid it

To keep children safe, HE recommends:

· Take an interest in the online activity of children. Ask them if it is possible to watch their favorite series with them or listen to music together. It’s a good excuse to teach them best practices to stay safe online. · A good option is to install parental control applications, although children must be explained how these types of apps work and how important their safety is when browsing.

· Remind them that sensitive information should only be shared with people they know in real life. The elderly can become role models to offer advice that generates good online browsing habits.

· We need to talk more time with them about safe online measures and pay attention to our own habits and behaviors. Do we use the telephone when we are at the table or when we have a conversation? Do children imitate our behaviors? Do they react differently when we don’t use the mobile?

· You should try to make conversations about cybersecurity more attractive to them, and this can be achieved through games and other entertainment formats.