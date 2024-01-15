Alex Alcala works with the Manchester City first team

The Mexican youth ‘showed’ on his social networks an image of the training of the current Premier League monarch

new mexican football player Alejandro Alcala This Monday was a very special day for him, because he was included in the first team Manchester City And they had the opportunity to train under the orders of the Spanish Technical Director pep guardiola,

Alex Alcala He is Mexican, but was born in Stockton, California. The midfielder was transferred in mid-January this year Galaxy IIteam subsidiary of MLStill Manchester City and this monday alex He showed a photo in which he is seen with his teammates during a break from practice this Monday.

Alcala He is 18 years old and so far this young player has represented Mexico For Under-15, Under-16 and Under-18 teams.

Alcala (far right) trained with City first team players. Instagram Alex Alcala

LA Galaxy It is the only professional team in the race Alex Alcala, The Los Angeles team announced the Mexican-American’s arrival on February 16, 2021, when the said squad dennis te close As General Manager.

“Alex is a young talent who we are delighted to develop in a professional environment. We believe the structure and resources we will provide him will allow him to progress as a player and a person” Dennis Te Clos’s words were time.

team of Alex Alcala In England it is the U-23 category, but its development has been so excellent that it has reached the public eye pep guardiola Keep this in mind when starting work.

Alex Alcala Was included in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Future’s Children list mexican teamHe espn It has been released on the occasion of Children’s Day through the feedback of trainers and audience.