Alex Bregman talks about his future with the Houston Astros

alex bregman presented to spring training Of Houston Astros, On this rainy Sunday morning, February 18, the third baseman reported to training camp West Palm Beach,

Was able to speak with the press covering the team’s activities alex bregman, The main issue was its possible expansion. He Houston Astros general manager Dana Brownhe said the whole time off season It is intended to extend the renewal Bregman And jose altuve, Venezuela has already signed up for five years and $115 million.

alex bregman He enters the final year of his contract in 2024. The player will turn 30 on March 30. He played each of his eight seasons big league with Houston Astros,

“I love every moment here, to be able to wear this jersey is an absolute honor and a dream come true for me since I was little. As far as the contract is concerned, I let Scott take care of it.” He said about this matter.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the player said that his focus is not on his contract, it is a matter of his agent and management. His focus is on the sporting aspect. In fact, it off season He had a different preparation, he changed his training routine. He said his swing is better than ever after spending time in winter camp with other major league players xander bogarts And matt chapman, By the way, hawker He is still a free agent.

You may be interested in: Millions rained down: Alex Bregman’s salary with Houston Astros in MLB 2024

alex bregman This is one of the most important pieces Houston Astros, He was the starting third baseman from 2017 to 2023. In those seven years the team participated American League Championship Series seamlessly.

Sources estimate that the player’s extension with the franchise could once again be in nine figures. That means he can sign again for more than $100 million.

We’ll see how it ends…