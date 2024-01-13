Alex Lopez has been called up to the Honduras national team for the friendly against Iceland and Jorge Benguez has been left off the list.

2024-01-13

surrounding news honduras national teamAgainst which a friendly match will be held next Wednesday, January 17 iceland In Miami, United States. The footballer’s call has been confirmed early this Saturday morning, alex lopezJoe is currently training with Olimpia while waiting to arrange his future.

The statement added that the forward will travel to Europe in the next few hours to sign with his new club. fenafuth,

mention that new club Benguche That will be Associazione Calcio Bellinzona from Switzerland’s second division.

The national team of Honduras travels today

Reynaldo Rueda called a total of 24 footballers for this friendly match on Wednesday. iceland At the DRV PNK Stadium, home of Messi’s Inter Miami. There is only one veteran in the call, that is Douglas Martínez, and the rest are from the National League of Honduras. It has now been added Alex Lopez.

Reynaldo Rueda can prepare an excellent 11 players for the friendly match between the Honduras National Team against Iceland