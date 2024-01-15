Alex Verdugo was removed from the New York Yankees roster

new York Yankees Traveled to Mexico to face after 56 years red Devils In this Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, On March 24 and 25, Major League Baseball’s winningest franchise will be celebrated with a night of partying in the nation’s capital. However, it is not all happy news. One of the main attractions of the MLB team, alex verdugoWas excluded from the roster that landed in Aztec land.

In spring training 2024, alex verdugo He saw action in 15 games. In those he reported an offensive line of .257/.357/.643 with three RBI and five runs scored. Although he was initially included on the roster to travel to Mexico, he was dropped at the last minute, with manager Aaron Boone explaining the reasons in a press conference.





New York Yankees without Alex Verdugo

According to the report of brian hotchauthor of new York Yankees As for MLB.com, the news broke. “Alex Verdugo’s girlfriend is expecting a baby and has been hospitalized,” Aaron Boone said. For this reason, Verdugo was removed from the Mexico City roster., The reporter reported on his social network,

However it is important to mention alex verdugo He is not one of the greatest personalities Aaron Boone, if it was one of the most followed in the Aztec territory. played left handed V World Baseball Classic With Mexico in 2023. There his average was .130/.222/.396 with four RBIs and two more scores. Let’s remember that he was born in Tucson, Arizona, but his roots are Mexican.

Verdugo is one of the Bronx team’s major casualties on the trip to Mexico. Gleyber Torres, aaron judge And juan soto He was also left off the Yankees’ roster against the Red Devils.

