Alexandra Daddario just wore *another* black mesh see-through dress

If there’s one thing the Women’s Health fashion desk loves to do, it’s trend-spotting. Especially when it comes to what our favorite celebrities are wearing.

We are truly spoiled for choice due to the number of aesthetics and core that have come out this year – from Barbiecore to Westerncore. But when it comes to red carpet ensembles, one look has come to dominate: naked dressing.

Everyone from Alex Scott and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez have garnered applause for wearing nude dresses in recent weeks. And Alexandra Daddario is the latest star to replicate this look.

Attending the unveiling of the Saks Fifth Avenue annual holiday window in New York last night, the White Lotus actress stunned in a black mesh midi dress. The open weave of the long-sleeved design revealed the black bra and high-waisted shorts worn beneath it.

She wore a black patent leather jacket over her Dior dress, black pumps that hugged her feet, and she carried a Dior saddle bag in one hand. Alexandra revealed on Instagram that her beautiful look for the night was also created using Dior products.

The outfit is similar to another red carpet look Alexandra wore last week. Another black sheer dress, this style was constructed from lace. Featuring long sleeves, the neckline was high and the hem length was long, falling to Alexandra’s ankles. Under this dress she again wore a black bra and black high-waist shorts.

