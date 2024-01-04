Alianza Lima and the powerful eleven that Alejandro Restrepo will have with new reinforcements

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Alianza Lima is preparing a fairly solid squad as it recently made official the signing of Panamanian striker, Cecilio Waterman.

Alejandro Restrepo could join Alianza Lima's new signing eleven in 2024

Alianza Lima presents Panama striker in spectacular style cecilio waterman For the 2024 season. With this recent ‘burn’, the insiders aim to regain the title league 1 and continue to put together a fairly competitive eleven Libertadores Cup,

In the middle of the preseason, the Victorian team is working 100% under the orders of the Colombian coach Alejandro Restrepo Which also tells what its first XI will be for the 2024 season. What could Alianza Lima’s lineup be like with the new signings?

First of all, it should be specified that the 41-year-old tactician will use a 3-5-2 as his main formation. In this way, Freitas, Ramos and Garcés would be part of the defensive line; D’Arrigo and Reyna on the wings; Arregui and Ceballos in midfield; While Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna and Waterman could be part of the blue and white attack.

Alianza Lima’s possible eleven with new reinforcements

Angelo Campos, Juan Pablo Freites, Giovani Ramos, Renzo Garcés, Jhamir D’Arrigo, Adrian Arregui, Catriole Ceballos, Brian Reyna, Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna, Cecilio Waterman.

Cecilio Waterman did his first training with Alianza Lima in Matute

Who are Alianza Lima’s new signings for 2024?

renzo garces

Kevin Serna

Adrian Arregui

Katrielle Caballos

geovanny ramos

Juan Pablo Frites

Jhamir D’Arrigo

cecilio waterman

