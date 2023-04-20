All about and where to watch the movie – Jornada Geek

Released in theaters in 2011, the film The price of tomorrow is currently returning to the public’s attention due to its plot and also the fiction genre. And so, now we have gathered the main details about its development in a single text.

The plot of The Price of Tomorrow

In the plot of The price of tomorrowIt isn the near future, aging started to be controlled to avoid overpopulation, making time the main bargaining chip to survive and also obtain luxuries. Thus, the rich live longer than the poor, who have to negotiate their existence, normally limited to 25 years of life.

When Will Salas (Justin Timberlake) receives a mysterious donation, is pursued by the guardians of time for a crime he did not commit, but he kidnaps Sylvia (Amanda Seyfried), daughter of a tycoon, and from the new relationship between victim and perpetrator, a powerful weapon emerges with the system and organization that commands people’s future.

Who is in the cast and production?

Besides having Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried like its protagonists, the film The price of tomorrow Its cast consists of Cillian Murphy, Olivia Wilde, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew Bomer, Vincent Kartheiser, Elena Satine, Johnny Galecki, La Monde Byrd, Rachel Roberts, among other names.

Andrew Niccol is responsible for directing the film, in addition to also signing its script. The production team is made up of Andrew Niccol, Marc Abraham, Amy Israel, Kristel Laiblin, and Eric Newman.

Where to watch the movie The Price of Tomorrow?

Although it is currently not available in the catalog of Netflixwhich is one of the largest streaming platforms in the world, the fiction film The price of tomorrow is currently part of the catalog of Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Star+.

Check out the trailer:

– advertising –

Check also: City on Fire: New Apple TV+ series gets trailer and release date

Be sure to follow all daily news about movies, series and games at the geek journey. Take the opportunity to like our page on Facebookas well as following us on twitter, Instagram and also in Google News.