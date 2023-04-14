all about Disney live action

With no release date set, the live action must be released in the Disney+ catalog

The unforgettable animation “Lilo & Stitch” has already been confirmed to have its live action version (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Still without a release date, the announcement of the live action in Lilo & Stitch has been leaving fans of Disney productions euphoric. Some actors have already been confirmed to give life to fictional characters (such as the sisters lilo It is Nani), which was originally released in June 2002, making the subject even more talked about on social networks.

the child actress Maya kealoha will give life to the character Lilo, playing her first role in her artistic career. Nani, sister and guardian of the protagonist, will be played by sydney agudong. Other names that have not yet been confirmed in the cast by the production, but were mentioned by the site The Hollywood Reporterare from the actors Zach Galifianakis It is Billy Magnussen.

Maia Kealoha, actress who will play the character Lilo (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

the alien stitchgenetically modified to be a destruction machine, must be digitally created, and can be voiced again by Chris Sandersco-author and co-director of the animation released in the early 2000s, alongside Dean DeBlois. Despite not having a set date for release, the film should enter the catalog of disney+ in the future.

Sydney Agudong, actress who will give life to the character Nani (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Production management is under the command of Dean Fleischer Campnominated for an Oscar with Marcel the Shell With Shoes On in 2021, while the screenplay for the adaptation was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. Already Ryan Halprin is the executive producer of live action. Dan Lin It is Jonathan Eirich are other names that are also part of the new film production team.