All about League of Legends patch 13.1

The wait is over, the League of Legends dev team says”Enough of mysteries!» and announces with fanfare the Patch 13.1, the first update of the highly anticipated Season 13 of LoL. After a preseason of great changes, the rioters they put aside the rumors and indications and publish this first patch where the buffs or nerfs to champions are not the only one main course, “We’re continuing to look at the outlier champions in SoloQ as we get closer to the start of the season on January 10th.» pointed Phlox in a first publication.

The other two great protagonists of this first patch of the year are: the Jak’Sho and the Rod of the Ages. The former is again the target of a serious adjustment, the famous item continues to be a headache on Summoner’s Rift and the rioters decided to once again adjust it to make it less valuable to the bruisers. On the other hand, the Rod of the Ages receives a great upgrade with the main objective of giving better results to the magicians of sustain like Ryze. On the other hand objects like Axiomatic Arc, Focus to the horizon Y arrival of winter are also targeted to give you an upgrade and (maybe thus) see them more often in each game.

Regarding the adjustments to champions, as they had announced at the beginning of December, in this first patch of the year comes the rework of Jax. In addition the rioters indicated that they are still working on the expected rework of Yuumi, but that in the meantime the champion will receive a nerf to check in this way if it is less banned in the first weeks of Only Q 2023. Without further ado, below we leave you all the details of the first patch of the year, the Patch 13.1.

All the details of LoL Patch 13.1

champions

buffs

Shaco A.D. : [Q] Mana Cost: 60 -> 40; [Q] Critical Backstab: 30% -> 40%; [E] AD Ratio: 75% -> 80%

: Mana Cost: 60 -> 40; Critical Backstab: 30% -> 40%; AD Ratio: 75% -> 80% Jayce: AD: 54 -> 57; [W] Damage per tick: 25/40/55/70/85/100 -> 35/50/65/80/95/110; [Q] Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 -> 65/115/165/215/265/315.

AD: 54 -> 57; Damage per tick: 25/40/55/70/85/100 -> 35/50/65/80/95/110; Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 -> 65/115/165/215/265/315. Lissandra: Base HP: 104 ->110; [Q] Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% ->20/24/28/32/36%; [W] Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10s -> 12/11/10/9/8s.

Base HP: 104 ->110; Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% ->20/24/28/32/36%; Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10s -> 12/11/10/9/8s. Zion: Base HP: 615 ->655; [Q] Maximum Damage: 70/135/200/265/330 -> 90/155/220/285/350.

Base HP: 615 ->655; Maximum Damage: 70/135/200/265/330 -> 90/155/220/285/350. Xayah: Base Attack Speed: 0.625 -> 0.658; Attack Speed ​​Ratio: .625 -> .658.

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 -> 0.658; Attack Speed ​​Ratio: .625 -> .658. Twisted Fade: [Q] Cooldown: 6s ->6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5s; [W] Blue Card AP Ratio: 90% -> 115%; [W] Red Card AP Ratio: 60% -> 70%.

nerfs

Aatrox: [P] Damage: 5-12% -> 4-10%; [E] Healing during the [R]: 25/30/35/40/45% -> 20/24/28/32/36%; [R] Movement Speed: 60/80/100% -> 50/65/80%.

Damage: 5-12% -> 4-10%; Healing during the [R]: 25/30/35/40/45% -> 20/24/28/32/36%; Movement Speed: 60/80/100% -> 50/65/80%. dr world : Base HP: 653 -> 613; Armor Scaling: 4.2 -> 3.7; [E] AD Bonus: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% of Max Health -> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of Max Health.

: Base HP: 653 -> 613; Armor Scaling: 4.2 -> 3.7; AD Bonus: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% of Max Health -> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of Max Health. Fiora: [P] Damage: 3+(4.5% per 100 bonus AD) -> 3+(4%per 100 bonus AD); [Q] Damage: 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD -> 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD.

Damage: 3+(4.5% per 100 bonus AD) -> 3+(4%per 100 bonus AD); Damage: 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD -> 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD. K’Sante: Base Movement Speed: 335 -> 300; [P] Damage: 10-25 -> 5-20; [W] Minimum Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% of the target’s Max Health -> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the target’s Max Health; [W] Maximum AD Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of the target’s maximum Health -> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of the target’s maximum Health.

Base Movement Speed: 335 -> 300; Damage: 10-25 -> 5-20; Minimum Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% of the target’s Max Health -> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the target’s Max Health; Maximum AD Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of the target’s maximum Health -> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of the target’s maximum Health. Ramus: AD: 56 -> 53; Base HP: 634 -> 614; [W] Bonus stamina percentage now increases flat resistances from [W]; [W] Armor: 40 -> 25; Armor Percentage: 60/70/80/90/100%; 40/55/70/85/100%.

AD: 56 -> 53; Base HP: 634 -> 614; Bonus stamina percentage now increases flat resistances from [W]; Armor: 40 -> 25; Armor Percentage: 60/70/80/90/100%; 40/55/70/85/100%. Yuumi: [Q] Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 -> 50/80/110/140/170/200; Empowered Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 -> 60/100/140/180/220/260.

Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 -> 50/80/110/140/170/200; Empowered Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 -> 60/100/140/180/220/260. Zery: AD Scaling: 1.5 -> 1.3; [Q] Damage: 15/18/21/24/27 -> 15/17/19/21/23.

Settings

System

buffs

Axiomatic Arc : Fatality: 10 -> 18.

: Fatality: 10 -> 18. Horizon Approach : AP: 85 -> 100.

: AP: 85 -> 100. Rod of Ages : Life: 300 -> 400; Eternity: Resources restored to proc MS: 250 -> 200; MS Bonus: 25% -> 35%; MS Bonus Duration: 2s -> 3s; [P] Percentage of pre-mitigated damage converted to Mana: 8% -> 7%; [P] Percentage of Mana spent converted to Health: 20% -> 25%; Max heal per cast/second: 15 -> 20.

: Life: 300 -> 400; Eternity: Resources restored to proc MS: 250 -> 200; MS Bonus: 25% -> 35%; MS Bonus Duration: 2s -> 3s; Percentage of pre-mitigated damage converted to Mana: 8% -> 7%; Percentage of Mana spent converted to Health: 20% -> 25%; Max heal per cast/second: 15 -> 20. arrival of winter: Cost: 2700 -> 2600; Life: 350 -> 400.

nerfs

Legend: Tenacity (Rune): 5% +(2.5% per Legend Stack) -> 5%+(1.5% per Legend Stack); maximum lethality with stacks at maximum: 30% -> 20%.

Settings

Jak’Sho, the protein : Cost: 3100 -> 3200; Resistances: 2 per sec. +15% total resistances to max stacks; 2 per sec +20% bonus resistances to max stacks; Damage Drain: 3% of maximum health -> 80+7% of maximum health; [NUEVO] No longer drains life from minions or monsters.

: Cost: 3100 -> 3200; Resistances: 2 per sec. +15% total resistances to max stacks; 2 per sec +20% bonus resistances to max stacks; Damage Drain: 3% of maximum health -> 80+7% of maximum health; No longer drains life from minions or monsters. Seraph’s Embrace: Total cost: 2600 -> 3000; AP: Cooldown Rate: 0 -> 10; Grants Cooldown Rate equal to 1.3% Mana Bonus -> Grants AP equal to 2.5% Mana Bonus.

More in our section League of Legends.