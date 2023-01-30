All about League of Legends patch 13.1C

The last few weeks have been crazy for everyone at Riot Games. The company confirmed that they had suffered a cyberattack in which they managed to get the source code of both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. In view of all these problems, the developers revealed that they were forced to delay the LoL patch 13.2dividing it into several parts.

Last week, Riot implemented version 13.1b with all the greats changes on the AD Carries and some objects. However, there were still certain elements to be implemented in the game, things that they had announced but given the attack and the size of this intermediate version, they couldn’t afford to implement. For that same reason, now comes a patch 13.1C that will directly affect the supports.

For some time we have seen a trend whereby most of the traditional supports have been lost in favor of others such as heimerdinger either Ashe. Even in the LCK we are seeing Ryu Min-seok.”keria» use characters that we never would have thought to see how supports. Thus, Riot will seek to provide improvements to those champions destined for the support role that with the passing of the patches have lost their priority to the point of practically disappearing from player rotations.

Next we leave you all the changes of the patch 13.1c of LoL which should be published on Riot’s website during this week.

Everything about LoL patch 13.1c

champions

Enlist : Passive self-heal of 23/142 –> 5% of champion’s maximum health; 46/284 heal on allies -> 6% of Alistar’s maximum health. mana cost of [Q] from 55/60/65/70/75 –> 50/55/60/65/70; AP ratio of the [Q] from 50% AP –> 70% AP. mana cost of [W] from 65/70/75/80/85 –> 50/55/60/65/70; AP ratio of the [W] from 70% AP –> 90% AP. mana cost of [E] from 50/60/70/80/90 –> 50/55/60/65/70; AP ratio of the [E] per tick goes from 4% AP –> 7% AP; AP ratio max 70% AP –> 90% AP.

: Annie : Mana regen growth from 0.8 –> 1. Passive now grants max stacks at match start and on respawn. The [E] now damages targets once per shield; Tibbers’ shield is counted separately; the [E] deals damage from all damage sources instead of basic attacks; AP shield ratio [E] from 35% AP –> 55% AP; base damage of the [E] from 20/30/40/50/60 –> 25/35/45/55/65; AP damage from [E] from 25% AP –> 40% AP. Tibbers’ health now scales at 75% AP. Tibbers’ resistances scale at 5% AP. Tibbers movement speed from 350 –> 350/375/400.

: Azir : Soldiers will now correctly hit with enemies even if Azir dies during casting.

: Braum : Base health regeneration from 8.5 –> 10. Base health of 610 –> 640. Passive interval CD changed from 1/7/13 –> 1/6/11. CD of the [Q] it goes from 10/9/8/7/6 –> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6s.

: Jax : Go over all the changes to his VFX in this article.

: Go over all the changes to his VFX in this article. nautilus : base damage of [Q] from 8/110 –> 4/116. mana cost of [W] from 80 –> 60; base shield of the [W] from 40/50/60/70/80 –> 50/60/70/80/90; base damage of the [E] from 55/85/115/145/175 –> 55/90/125/160/195; AP ratio of the [E] increases from 30% AP –> 50% AP.

: Pantheon : Base attack speed from 0.644 –> 0.658. mana cost of [Q] drop from 30 –> 25; cool down of the [Q] from 3/11.75/10.5/9.25/8s –> 11/10/9/8/7s.

: pyke : AD additional ratio of [Q] from 60% –> 100% AD bonus. base damage of [E] from 105/135/165/195/225 –> 105/145/185/225/265.

: Rakan : Base health increased from 30/115 –> 40/210. base damage of [Q] from 70/115/160/205/250 –> 70/125/180/235/290; AP damage ratio [Q] increases from 70% AP –> 90% AP. AP ratio of the [R] from 70% AP –> 80% AP.

: Thresh : AP per soul from 1 –> 1.25; armor per soul from 1 –> 1.25. base damage of [Q] from 100/140/180/220/260 –> 100/145/190/235/280; AP ratio of the [Q] from 50% AP –> 75% AP. CD of the [W] from 22/20.5/19/17.5/16s –> 21/20/19/18/17s. CD of the [E] from 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10s –> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10s; AP ratio of the [E] from 40% AP –> 60% AP.

:

Objects

Archangel Staff : Limited to one object of Lifeline.

: Limited to one object of Lifeline. radiant virtue : CD from 60s –> 90s. When you cast the ult, the champion now transcends for 8 seconds, increasing maximum health by 15%. While in the transcended state, allies within 1,200 units are restored to health based on 5% of the wearer’s maximum health and every 4 seconds thereafter.

:

Runes

overheal : Base Shield increased by 10 at all levels -> 20/300 based on level. REMOVED – Shield no longer scales at nine max health.

:

