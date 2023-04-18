ALL about Monster Hunter NOW. Sign up for the BETA!

And are they going? Well, another one! On this occasion, Niantic has formed a duo with Capcom to announce another game focused on geolocation, augmented reality (for those who want to activate it) that encourages us to go outside to play, based, this time, on the popular monster hunting series from the Japanese company. And this is how Monster Hunter NOW was borntitle that will be released in the mobile market from September 2023but which will launch its beta program shortly!

The Monster Hunter NOW Beta Program starts this April!

To sign up for the beta program of this video game you just have to visit its official page and Click on the “Closed Beta Test Sign-up” buttonwhere you will have to fill out a simple questionnaire that will want to know your contact email, age, if you play on iOS or Android, or even if you are a fan of the series or not.

After completing the questionnaire, a message will notify you that the beta will begin next Tuesday, April 25, so if you are selected you will receive an email with confirmation. Don’t rest on your laurels! Well so There are only places for 10,000 participants of the entire planet. Haven’t you had any luck? Well, at least you will receive in your email all the news about Monster Hunter NOW that is emerging.

And what will it offer us?

One of the features that are mentioned about Monster Hunter NOW, It is the facility that we will have to invite friendsIn addition, it is intended to be enjoyed by fans of all abilities, including those who have experienced the series for the first time. The game will allow us, for example, be able to mark monsters that we find while we are moving somewhere, to be able to hunt them down at another time, even after closing the application.

As for monsters and equipment, in the images we have been able to see familiar faces such as the famous Rathalosand recent games, such as Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku and Pukei-Pukeiall of them debutants in Monster Hunter World, although we do not doubt that there will also be representatives of other titles, including Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Among the equipment that shows the first shared material we find armors basic classics and weapons such as the Long Sword, crossbows or the combination of Sword and Shield, we also have no doubt that they will introduce the current 14 types. The images also show that things like collecting resources will be important for our progress, which can be play in landscape formatand you can assume that all this will be spiced up with a layer of microtransactions that will complete the experience.

A formula still with a lot of play?

As we said at the beginning… and with this one they are already… We have lost count! Well, yes: they remain below ten. since they released the beta of his popular Ingress in Niantic back in 2012and turned Pokémon GO into a true mass phenomenon in the summer of 2016, as few of us have known (have we known any like it?), this California-based company has tried its luck with a diversity of powerful franchises, ranging from Harry PotterPikmin, or more recently with NBA All-World, never coming close to the success achieved with the Pokémon franchise when it was a novelty; It is fair to emphasize that what we experienced at the beginning of Pokémon GO It wasn’t even half normal.

It goes without saying that in Japan the Capcom series is always at the peak of popularity, and that today Monster Hunter is one of the most played franchises in the West. We must also add that it has a very loyal and passionate audience, as has happened with some of Niantic’s proposals in the past. Here the one who writes is a Pokémon GO player, but more out of habit than because he enjoyed the game itself as he did in his day. Will Monster Hunter Now be able to innovate and bring freshness to this company’s titles? I’m looking forward to that happening!

Source: Niantic press release